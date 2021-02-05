BRATTLEBORO — A local chef who started cooking free meals for people in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency, is moving on to her next venture.
“I’ll be working with the guys at Vermont Table,” said Nicole Reisman, who founded Nicole’s Community Kitchen out of her home in March. “I’m thrilled. It’s going to start with me doing a pop-up gourmet deli where folks can buy mostly all-fresh prepared foods.”
She might also prepare meals that can be put in the freezer and reheated later.
“This is definitely my style, a guest chef,” said Reisman, who came to Vermont to cook at the Four Columns Inn in Newfane.
“I’m excited about the future,” said Cory Bratton, who opened A Vermont Table with Samual Schwartzkopf just a few weeks before the pandemic took hold of the world.
Bratton said he and Reisman have commonly held values, such as those embodied by Nicole’s Community Kitchen, that make working together seem like the logical next best step for everyone.
“In times of crisis, you don’t question what’s important,” he said. “You just know what’s important. This past year has really shown me what is important to me and what we do here.”
Bratton said over the course of the past nine months or so, he and Schwartzkopf have made between 5,000 and 6,000 meals that were distributed by the Everyone Eats program.
Funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Everyone Eats was set up to provide meals for Vermonters struggling to put food on the table. But it was also established to provide income to Vermont restaurants, farmers and food producers, many of whom were hit hard by the economic downturn precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been an immense success, just keeping us going in an organic kind of way,” said Bratton. With those funds, Bratton and Schwartzkopf have been able to make payroll and keep their new business alive for what comes next.
The funding came with the stipulation that participants keep the funds in the community by purchasing the majority of their ingredients from local producers.
All the while he and Schwartzkopf were making meals, Bratton was hearing about Nicole’s Community Kitchen.
“I assumed it was part of Everyone Eats,” he said. “I had no idea she started it all on her own before the program started.”
When he heard Reisman was closing her kitchen, he decided he needed to talk to her and ask what’s next.
“We’ve met a few times,” he said. “There’s a lot of synergy there ... some congruent energy.”
So while Bratton is still not clear on what the collaboration will look like, he’s looking forward to bringing the best both have to offer to whatever they do.
“This is a really great way to take advantage of our mutually shared values and the current situation,” he said. “I am feeling very optimistic that we are going to have a great working relationship and continue to keep doing what we love to do.”
“Right now, I’m just going to have a little fun with this,” said Reisman, who’s been working pretty much nonstop since last March.
Reisman, who grew up in Memphis but has traveled the world, said she is glad to be staying in Brattleboro.
“Because of Nicole’s Community Kitchen, I am closer to this community than I have ever been to any community in my life,” she said. “Why would I want to leave? I’ve made all these friends. It’s a really special place.”
Despite her excitement about the collaboration with Bratton and Schwartzkopf, Reisman said she is incredibly sad that she had to close her community kitchen.
“I started out by self-funding it,” she said. “It was a crazy unusual situation for everyone and I felt I had to do what I could to feed the people around me.”
Over the course of nine months, Reisman lost count of how many free meals she prepared, but says it was in the thousands.
“I did as much as my credit cards would allow,” she said. “And then people just started sending checks.”
She also received small grants from the United Way of Windham County and the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund.
Needing more money to keep the community kitchen going, Reisman set up a Go Fund Me account that brought in nearly $19,500.
“Raising money is not my forte,” said Reisman. “I am a cook. I know how to go into a kitchen and hustle.”
Reisman said it would have been impossible to keep her efforts going without the help of some dedicated volunteers, including Jaki Reis, who took all the orders, printed stickers for each package, and organized the routes for the drivers. Tony Duncan helped coordinate the drivers, and Jon Julian, from Top of the Hill Grill let Reisman in to use his kitchen as did Robin Johnson of the Stone Church on Main Street.
“It was those people who really allowed me to serve so many more people,” said Reisman.
“Nicole’s Community Kitchen played an important role in meeting an increased need in the Brattleboro community,” stated the co-chairwomen of the Hunger Council of the Windham Region in an email. “We are seeing record levels of hunger and food insecurity in our state, and the continuing crisis has deepened the burden and constraints that nonprofits and social services agencies face in working to support our community.”
Carissa Brewton of Retreat Farm, Christina Colascione of Groundworks Collaborative, and Trisha Paradis of Springfield Family Center wrote that Reisman was not only able to connect with people directly, she was also a strong advocate for them.
“We are grateful to Nicole and to all of our partners across Brattleboro and Vermont who are working hard to help our neighbors, and are working together to come out of all of this stronger,” they wrote.
“It’s nothing short of remarkable what this community has done throughout the pandemic to ensure food security,” said Joshua Davis, executive director of Groundworks Collaborative. “Nicole’s was a part of a tremendous community response that includes Foodworks, Brigid’s Kitchen, Loaves & Fishes and Everyone Eats. I’m grateful to be in a community where people give of their time and resources to ensure everyone has their basic needs met.”
Reisman’s culinary journey began in 1998 when she got married and moved to London. She had a job in medical sales that allowed her to travel all over Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She’s also lived in Shanghai and Israel, and has grown to favor spices from those regions. She loved meeting her customers and sharing meals with them.
“It’s when I lived in Shanghai that I became a professional eater,” she said.
In 2007, she returned to London and decided to quit and just wander around eating all the great food. But she eventually decided that just wasn’t enough. In 2009 she enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu of London and became a professional chef.
This was a return for her. Before she moved to London, she cooked in a Bobby Flay restaurant in New York City.
She landed back in Memphis where she got a job doing demo cooking a Whole Foods supermarket.
It was an opportunity for her not only to practice her craft, but to also put a little performance into it too.
“It was so much fun,” said Reisman, who was also branching into catering.
That’s when a friend invited Reisman to come work in Vermont, where she’s decided she would like to stay.
“It’s really sad I had to make the decision to close the kitchen,” she said. “It wasn’t just about the numbers of customers I had. I knew all their names, I knew how many children they have and I know what they liked to eat. It felt very intimate to me.”
Bratton said after meeting with Reisman several times, he is optimistic for the future.
“We will be back,” he said. “It’s hard to say what things will exactly look like, but we’ve been lucky enough to get a second chance here. We want to make sure we do it as best we can.”
Despite the closure of Nicole’s Community Kitchen, there are other resources available for folks experiencing hunger in the area, including Loaves and Fishes and Brigid’s Kitchen. Everyone Eats continues to provide meals to people and 3SquaresVT benefits are also available.