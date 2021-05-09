BRATTLEBORO — Solidarity Friday returned to Pliny Park on Friday for the first time in 2021 after stopping in the fall of 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Led by four Brattleboro-based organizations — Brattleboro Solidarity, The Root Social Justice Center, Lost River Racial Justice, and The Tenants Union of Brattleboro — the weekly demonstrations reflect the idea, as one organizer said, that "the streets must stay alive in order to enact the level of broad changes across struggles that are urgently needed — for humans, animals, and the planet."
