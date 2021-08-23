BRATTLEBORO — As Dora the Explorer reminds us in her song, every boy and girl needs a backpack for going back to school. People turned out for the 5th annual Back to School backpack giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Wednesday. The event was co-sponsored by TPI Staffing and the Brattleboro Reformer. TPI Staffing provided a touch-a-truck experience, with different types of heavy construction equipment, police cruisers and Army vehicles.
'Backpack, backpack, loaded up with things ...'
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
