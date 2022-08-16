Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — This year's annual Backpack Giveaway was the most attended since the event started six years ago.

Lylah Wright, advertising manager at the Reformer, expected nearly all 200 backpacks to be picked up before the end of the event at Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. Brattleboro Auto Mall has sponsored the event five times now.

"We're born and raised here in Brattleboro and the community has been great to us throughout the years," said Christian McCauley, president of Brattleboro Auto Mall.

McCauley said it is good to hold the giveaway during difficult times.

"We're glad we can help," he said.

The event also was sponsored by the Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier.

Backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for children about to return to classrooms. The children also enjoyed the touch-a-truck activities with vehicles from the Brattleboro Fire Department, Brattleboro Department of Public Works, Golden Cross Ambulance and Wright Maintenance.

"It's great having Shear Designs back giving free haircuts," Wright said.

Kimberley Diemond, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont, was there to provide information on her organization's programming.