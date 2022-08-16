BRATTLEBORO — This year's annual Backpack Giveaway was the most attended since the event started six years ago.
Lylah Wright, advertising manager at the Reformer, expected nearly all 200 backpacks to be picked up before the end of the event at Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. Brattleboro Auto Mall has sponsored the event five times now.
"We're born and raised here in Brattleboro and the community has been great to us throughout the years," said Christian McCauley, president of Brattleboro Auto Mall.
McCauley said it is good to hold the giveaway during difficult times.
1 of 14
The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience. Purchase local photos online.
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Elias Ranquist, 12, of Brattleboro, looks through his backpack during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event that gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Olivia Raymond, 3, of Brattleboro, smiles when sitting in a Brattleboro Fire Truck during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event that gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Olivia Raymond, 3, of Brattleboro, smiles when sitting in a Brattleboro Fire Truck during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event that gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Olivia Raymond, 3, of Brattleboro, gets a backpack during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event that gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Zamira Nichols, 6, of Putney, gets a backpack during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Elias Ranquist, 12, of Brattleboro, looks through his backpack during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event that gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James Thayer, 6, from Brattleboro, gets his hair cut by Vanessa Thomas, a stylist at Shear Designs Hair Studio as part of the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jessica Thayer, 5, smiles when getting her hair cut as part of the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Olivia Raymond, 3, of Brattleboro, smiles when sitting in a Brattleboro Fire Truck during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event that gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Auto Mall, Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier sponsored the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Putney Road dealership on Tuesday. The event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Olivia Raymond, 3, of Brattleboro, smiles when sitting in a Brattleboro Fire Truck during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event that gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Olivia Raymond, 3, of Brattleboro, gets a backpack during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event that gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Zamira Nichols, 6, of Putney, gets a backpack during the 6th annual Backpack Giveaway at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Tuesday. The Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier also sponsored the event gave away around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Children also were able to get a free haircut by Shear Designs Hair Studio, as well as a touch-a-truck experience.
The event also was sponsored by the Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex rubber products supplier.
Backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for children about to return to classrooms. The children also enjoyed the touch-a-truck activities with vehicles from the Brattleboro Fire Department, Brattleboro Department of Public Works, Golden Cross Ambulance and Wright Maintenance.
"It's great having Shear Designs back giving free haircuts," Wright said.
Kimberley Diemond, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont, was there to provide information on her organization's programming.