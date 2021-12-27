WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — A 49-year-old Florida doctor will have to post $250,000 cash, and turn over all his guns and passports, to get out of jail pending trial after he was arraigned on second degree murder charges in Vermont on Monday.
Dr. Jozsef X. Piri, of Naples, Fla., appeared briefly via video link from a holding cell at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. His arraignment, before Judge John Treadwell, was held in White River Junction criminal court, via video. His attorney, Adam Hescock, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Piri was dressed in a white sweatshirt and sweatpants, and wore a facemask. His wife, Dr. Betty Kupracz, also attended via video.
Piri is charged in the shooting death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, who was driving a produce delivery truck at the time he was shot. Vermont State Police said the two men did not know each other, and police described an extreme case of road rage that led up to the shooting in their affidavit supporting the murder charge.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said that he and defense attorney Hescock, of White River Junction, had negotiated an agreement — that Piri could post $250,000 cash or surety bond, pending trial.
In addition, conditions include Piri turning over all his firearms and passports, as well as observing a daily 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew at his Naples, Fla., home. Piri and his family moved to Florida in March from the Hartford, Conn., area. Piri was on his way back to Connecticut from his vacation home in Londonderry when the alleged shooting took place on Route 103 in Rockingham on Nov. 1, 2019.
According to police records, Piri was born in Romania and attended medical school in Hungary, before coming to Connecticut to practice medicine. He is a U.S. citizen.
Brown, after the brief court appearance, defended the decision to release Piri on the $250,000 bail, and not hold him without bail.
"Upon review of the case and the law in Vermont, the defendant would have very likely been granted bail," Brown said. He said he was able to negotiate a bail amount "in the state's interests."
He said other Windham County murder defendants also had been released on bail, and lower cash bail than Piri's. He said he expected it would take a couple of days for Piri and his attorneys to arrange the bail, and turn over his passports and numerous firearms. He said he did not know if Piri would put up his Londonderry vacation home as part of his bail.
Brown said he had negotiated the agreement with Piri's attorneys, who include John Amabile of Brockton, Mass., who has hired the Vermont law firm of Brian Marsicovetere in White River Junction to assist in the defense. Amabile, who is not admitted to the Vermont bar, could represent Piri in a Vermont court via Marsicovetere's firm, Brown said.
Brown said he was aware of a recent Bennington County criminal case, where a former New York police investigator charged with the sexual assault of a child in Landgrove evaded prosecution for decades while living in Florida, claiming he was too ill to travel. The man, Leonard Forte, died last week at age 80.
He said that while the Piri and Forte case did have some surface similarities, Piri is posting a significant amount of cash bail, would be closely monitored while in Florida and would appear for Vermont court proceedings.
Piri was arrested in Florida on Dec. 15, held there briefly before being extradited back to Vermont last Thursday. According to various reports, his Naples medical practice has been closed.
Brown said his office has requested a Spanish language interpreter for the Fonseca-Rivera family for all future court hearings, since many family members are not fluent in English.
Windham and Windsor county criminal courts are swapping arraignment weeks, according to Clerk Rich Perra, so Piri's case was transferred temporarily to White River Junction court.
If convicted, Piri faces a potential sentence of life in prison, with a presumptive minimum of 20 years.