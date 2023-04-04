BELLOWS FALLS — Interim Bellows Falls Middle School Principal Henry Bailly was chosen Monday night to fill the job permanently.
Bailly, of Bellows Falls, had stepped into the interim position in October, when Principal Susan Johnson was placed on administrative leave. She formally resigned in January, with no public explanation for her suspension and departure.
After meeting behind closed doors for more than an hour, the Rockingham School Board unanimously ratified Superintendent Andrew Haas’ selection of Bailly for the fulltime position.
“Congratulations,” said Haas. The board directed Haas to negotiate a new salary with Bailly.
Bailly had started at the Bellows Falls school a little over seven months ago, in September 2022, as assistant principal, after being a classroom teacher at the Westmoreland (N.H.) School for 15 years. He also taught at River Valley Community College in Keene, N.H., teaching anatomy and physiology.
He has two bachelor’s degrees — one in education and the other in biological sciences, from Keene State College, and also has a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Phoenix. He and his wife and daughter have lived in Bellows Falls for the past six years, according to his school biography.
Bailly was born and raised in a small town in Western Massachusetts and came to this area to attend Keene State.
“Mr. Bailly has shown to be an excellent candidate for the position through his efforts this year. Mr. Bailly has demonstrated he can connect with staff, families, and students,” Haas said Tuesday morning via email.
“I am excited for the potential Mr. Bailly brings to this role and the future direction of Bellows Falls Middle School,” Haas continued. “Middle School is such a pivotal transition period for students and it is imperative that the right balance is struck between structure and support for students; Mr. Bailly has shown to be able to provide this for our students.
“Henry and I still need to work out the details of his contract, we will be sitting down later this week to begin that process,” Haas said.
There were 11 applicants for the middle school principal position and a committee of stakeholders was formed with Cristal Farnsworth, a teacher at BFMS, as the chair, he said.
“The committee reviewed all applicants and decided to interview three of them. From there, they chose two finalists, Henry being one. The finalist spent the day at the MS meeting with teachers, students, and administration. That evening, we held a community night. We solicited feedback and responses from all stakeholders,” Haas explained.
“The committee reviewed all the feedback and deliberated on Friday and presented to me their recommendation; which was Henry. I spoke to him over the weekend and offered him the position,” Haas said.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, said Bailly has already improved the middle school with his professionalism and kindness.
“I think he’s very personable and willing to work with everyone, every child and every family,” she said.
She said that under his leadership, the behavioral problems at the school are improving.
“I think he’s committed to our community,” she said.
Bailly couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. His appointment takes effect July 1.
Bailly’s hiring now leaves one vacant principalship in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union — that of Bellows Falls Union High School — as Principal John Broadley gave notice this winter he wouldn’t be seeking reappointment. That action set up protests by some parents and students.