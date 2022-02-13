BRATTLEBORO — A pair of local legislators joined with the founders of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, the ACLU, the NAACP Windham County and others to call for an end to qualified immunity in Vermont.
“With this bill, any Vermonter who is mistreated [by law enforcement] will be able to have their day in court,” stated Senate Pres. Pro Tem Becca Balint, Windham County, co-lead sponsor of S.254 said, in a news release. “Broad qualified immunity prevents citizens from seeking accountability when their civil rights have been violated, but it also breaches the trust between law enforcement and their communities. This bill would help Vermonters have access to justice when they’re mistreated by law enforcement.”
“Ending qualified immunity would make it possible to hold police who engage in excessive force accountable,” stated Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, who represents Westminster, Putney and Dummerston in the Vermont House of Representatives. “We must do better at supporting and protecting Vermonters. S.254 is a step towards moving our communities towards more justice for all.”
Balint, who is running for the seat being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Bos-Lun, participated in a ”virtual rally” Thursday night in support of S.254.
Qualified immunity is defined as immunity from lawsuits that is granted to public officials, such as police officers, for acts that violate someone’s civil rights if it can be shown that the acts do not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would be aware.
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Ben & Jerry’s, are the co-chairs of the Campaign to End Qualified Immunity.
“No one should be above the law,” stated Cohen. “Everybody is entitled to their day in court. Everybody deserves equal justice under the law. Protecting and serving some people while abusing others is not the kind of policing Vermonters want.”
According to the news release, 75 percent of Vermonters support ending qualified immunity.
“We got here because the current policing system lacks the basic tenets that our democracy was based on–checks and balances,” stated Steffen Gillom, of NAACP Vermont Windham County. “We are now living in a society where one group feels invincible and the other feels a massive amount of resentment due to qualified immunity. Ending qualified immunity is the only way to unlocking the door that’s keeping people from the halls of justice. We must fight to push this bill through.”
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, who chairs the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, is a co-sponsor of the bill.
“The courts created this gap by making it very difficult for victims of police misconduct to get their day in court, even when that misconduct causes serious harm,” said Sears during a press conference last December.
Not every one is in support of S.254, however.
Sourth Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke told NBC5 if he thought qualified immunity was a critical problem in Vermont, he would support the bill.
“Where will this lead?” he asked. “How many frivolous lawsuits will this lead to? What will this mean for [police officers’] well being and how they balance the stressors of their job with their personal lives and it’s a really tough question for officers right now.”
The Vermont bill is modeled after legislation that was passed in Colorado last year. A number of other states have proposed similar bills, but have been defeated or diluted under pressure from police officers and unions who have contended ending qualified immunity could end up costing municipalities millions of dollars as a result of lawsuits and drive officers out of the career field who are concerned how such legislation might be used against them.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns is also opposed to S.254, stating all public officials, including firefighter, members of school boards and select boards, have official immunity, which is “an important foundation for a state like ours that champions civic involvement and public service. If one’s personal assets were at risk, nobody would serve.”
S.254 is specifically targeted toward law enforcement officers and no other public officials.
Eliminating qualified immunity may make it even more difficult to attract the type of officer who has the skills, temperament, and character to accomplish the goals of achieving 21st Century Policing and racial and economic justice, states the VLCT.
“We all know police have a difficult job,” stated Greenfield during the virtual press conference. “We need to love the good ones and we also need to hold the bad ones accountable because that benefits everyone, including the police.”
“We must engage in a level of personal responsibility for our actions,” stated Kiah Morris, Movement Politics Director, Rights and Democracy Vermont. “What we’ll see in removing qualified immunity is that there’s going to be a better promotion of a culture of shared accountability.”
In a video posted to YouTube, the Vermont Troopers Association and the Burlington Police Officers Association noted qualified immunity does not protect law enforcement officers from criminal charges, internal investigations, discipline or termination. It also does not protect police officers who knowingly violate the law.
Qualified immunity is meant to protect officials from being sued in civil court “when they follow department and/or organizational policy, training and the law, ...” states the video.