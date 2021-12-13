MONTPELIER — Vermont State Senate President Becca Balint jumped into the campaign for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday, saying she will “show up” to pass a progressive legislative agenda and begin healing political divisions.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work to pass this progressive agenda, and probably more than a few tough fights, but I’m scrappy and not afraid of hard work or some bruising battles,” she told a crowd of about 40 supporters, many of whom made the trip from Windham County. State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1, who is supporting Balint’s candidacy, was among them, saying she’s “the kind of leader we want in Washington.”
“Despite all the darkness around us, I know we can still get to a better place,” Balint said. “But we need courage. We can’t be afraid of tough fights. We have to keep showing up and bring people together even in the face of stark difference.
“That’s what I’ve done as a teacher, as a mom, as a neighbor, and it’s what I’ve done in the [Vermont] Senate. If Vermonters elect me to serve them in Washington, that’s what I’ll do for them in Congress,” she said.
Balint, who has served as one of the Windham district’s two senators since 2015, made her announcement late Monday morning on the porch of the Vermont Historical Society Museum, on State Street. She joins Lt. Governor Molly Gray in actively seeking the Democratic nomination, and state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale is exploring a run as well. Vermont is the only state to have never sent a woman to Congress.
The decision means Balint’s Windham County seat in the Vermont Senate will be up for grabs in 2022. It also means the Senate will have a new pro tem in 2023.
The first woman and first openly gay person to serve as Senate pro tem, Balint, 53, is running for the House seat presently held by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. Welch is seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will retire next year after eight terms in office.
Balint said her record in the Senate shows she can get things done.
“As majority leader, I led the fight for paid sick leave, for minimum wage increases, for housing investments and worked closely with the Senate to make huge bipartisan investments in housing and broadband,” Balint said. “Those were all in some ways tough fights. That’s who I am as a leader. That’s how I’ll show up in D.C.”
Balint’s wife, attorney Elizabeth Wohl, gave an introductory speech touching on Balint’s character and curiosity about the world. She believes Balint is the woman for the job “because I’ve never met anyone more courageous, more determined and more hopeful about finding solutions to whatever challenge presents itself.”
Balint said America’s democracy faces an existential challenge, and needs people who are willing to show up and work toward common ground. She pointed to a family tragedy — the murder of her grandfather during the Holocaust — as a lesson that “has both haunted me and guided me” in her career.
“My parents taught me and my siblings that we must be vigilant and tend to our communities,” she said. “That if we don’t listen to one another, if we don’t stamp out hate when we see it, and if, instead, we turn away from one another, innocent people, like my grandparents, will pay the price.”
In her speech and in an earlier interview, Balint said she’s committed to helping working families, addressing climate change, broadening health care access and promoting racial justice.
“I want to be on the front lines of shoring up our democracy and passing really progressive legislation for working families,” she said. “I will be showing up in D.C. the same way I’ve shown up in Vermont.”
At a news briefing after the announcement, Balint said her experience in the state Senate, working with GOP lawmakers and Republican Gov. Phil Scott, shows she can start the conversation and get results. And in her announcement speech and in a video on her campaign website, she noted that a neighbor in Brattleboro who had a “take back Vermont” sign on display when she moved in — a remnant of the backlash against the state’s first-in-the-nation civil union law allowing gay marriage — eventually took the sign down after Balint made a personal connection.
But Balint said she’s not naive: There are people who are willing to use violence and intimidation to undermine democracy in Washington, she said.
“What I want Vermonters to understand is even in our own families, we have people who follow Trumpism. We cannot write off those people when they are in our own families and our own neighborhoods. We have to find a way to show up for them, regardless of their political affiliation.
“And that’s what I’m going to do. You figure out where you have the overlap ... and you work from there,” she said, citing the examples of Welch and climate activist Katherine Heyhoe. “You start from a place of common understanding. And then if you are beating your head against the wall ... you move on to somebody else. But you don’t give up.”
Balint said she would support universal background checks on the purchase of firearms, a ban on assault weapons and closing the so-called “Charleston loophole,” which allows gun purchases to move forward after three days if the background check is not complete. “I feel like we have been derelict in our nation protecting Americans from the scourge of gun violence,” she said.
Balint said she will follow U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ example on fundraising: She will not take corporate political action committee contributions, but will accept PAC money from labor unions and political action groups who share her values and priorities.
While she believes the current election funding system is broken, “what’s important for me is making sure that the money I’m taking is from real people who want to have their voices heard.” She’s hoping to focus fundraising efforts on small-dollar individual donations, she said.
Fundraising is critical in congressional elections, and Gray, who entered the race last week, announced through her campaign that she had raised more than $111,000 in donations in the first week of her campaign, with donations from all 14 counties, and $50,000 in the first day.
Balint’s campaign said it would release first-day fundraising totals later Monday.
In 2006, the last time Vermont’s U.S. House seat was open, Welch raised $2,066,308 and Republican runner-up Martha Rainville raised $921,655.
Balint also said she’d spoken with Gray, who presides over the state Senate as Lt. Governor, and said they quickly agreed to keep the campaign out of the chamber during the upcoming session.
“I have respect for Becca and know that we will continue to work together to lead the Senate and chamber during the session,” Gray said through campaign spokeswoman Samantha Sheehan. “I welcome her to the race.”
Ram Hinsdale also commended Balint on her entry into the race, saying she’s enjoyed working with her as a colleague and friend. “You will be hearing more from me in the new year,” she said of her own plans.
Of the possibility of being Vermont’s first congresswoman, Balint said it would be “an incredible honor” to represent the voices of all Vermonters.
“I have a good understanding of what it feels like to be an outsider,” she said. “The work I want to do is both policy-oriented and also community-oriented, so people see themselves as part of the political process and not something that somebody else gets to participate in.”
First elected to the state Senate in 2016, Balint is a former educator who taught in middle school, at Marlboro College and the Community College of Vermont. She served two terms as Majority Leader (2017 to 2020) and was elected pro tem this year.
Balint is a graduate of Smith College in Northampton, Mass., and holds masters degrees in education, from Harvard, and in history, from the University of Massachusetts.
Balint and Wohl are the parents of two children and reside in Brattleboro.