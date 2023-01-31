BRATTLEBORO — Two eighth graders are looking creatively at how to help their peers stop vaping in school.
A project proposed by Kiara Theriault and Nahaly Arriaga at Brattleboro Area Middle School earned them the title of state finalists in the Solve for Tomorrow STEM contest hosted by Samsung. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Arriaga said it is interesting to try and come up with a solution for the issue of vaping.
“We definitely had some good conversations about it,” Theriault said. “We talked about it for a few different classes.”
Outside of school, Arriaga and Theriault continued the discussion and developed the project. They have friends who vape, and they worry about them.
Scott Davenport, social studies teacher at BAMS, said the two students recognized a problem in the school and wrote a proposal to purchase vape detectors, use the data from when the vape detectors go off to advise administration when the bathrooms should be monitored to prevent students from vaping and to let teachers know when “high issue” times are during the school day.
“The students also want to make Public Service Announcement videos about the harms of vaping and why you should not do it,” he said. “The students will make a survey to send to the student body before the videos and new monitoring take place and survey after to see if vaping has been reduced in the school. They thought the videos would be more impactful if they were made by students for students.”
Davenport said for the finals, the students need to make the videos, use the information from the vape detectors to come up with a plan to better monitor the bathrooms, and see the results of the survey and determine if vaping in the school has decreased.
Theriault and Arriaga also are suggesting the creation of a support system so students can discuss why they’re vaping and find ways not to do it in school. Arriaga said the group could meet during a specific class period or time of day.
“Since the school normally disciplines kids who get caught,” Theriault said, “I think that it is a good idea but I don’t think that it helps either.”
Theriault said students should be able to talk freely about vaping without getting in trouble. She sees disciplinary efforts as being ineffective for students at times.
“They just continue to do it,” added Arriaga.
Part of the competition asks participants to raise awareness of important issues affecting their community and to foster social responsibility in the next generation of leaders. Winners receive as much as $100,000 in Samsung technology and classroom materials for their school.
Samsung recently announced 300 public schools were named state finalists in the 13th annual competition, with each receiving $2,500 in technology and school supplies. The other finalists in Vermont are from Harwood Union Middle School in Moretown.
State finalists advance to additional stages of the national competition, where bigger prize packages are offered. In May, three national winners will be selected for $100,000 prize packages.
“Solve for Tomorrow challenges U.S. public middle and high school students to explore the role STEM can play in solving some of the biggest issues in their local communities,” states a news release. “The competition engages students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems — making STEM more tangible and showcasing its value beyond the classroom.”
Participants this year tackled such issues such as “geopolitical matters (Ukraine), climate change, school safety, personal safety, mental health, school bus commuting and more,” according to the news release.
Theriault pointed to peer pressure as a factor in students deciding to vape and stress as another factor. Students who get in trouble for vaping either get sent home for suspension or have an in-school suspension, Arriaga said.
The latter is more ideal in Theriault’s opinion since the student is supervised all day.
“I think the out-of-school suspensions aren’t helping because it lets the kids do it at home more,” she said.
With the survey, Arriaga and Theriault want feedback on their plan. But they also hope to hear if other students have ideas.
Arriaga said kids don’t think about the long-term effects of smoking or vaping. Even worse, Theriault noted how some don’t care about their lives.