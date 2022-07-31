CONCORD, N.H. — A Brooklyn, N.Y., man who cashed thousands of dollars of worth of fraudulent checks from Citizens Banks in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont pleaded guilty to bank fraud on Thursday.
According to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire, between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2020, Robert Willim, 63, entered Citizen Bank branches and presented counterfeit passport cards belonging to account holders.
On Sept. 14, Willim cashed a check for $3,952 at the Citizens Bank branch in Keene. He also cashed checks in branches in Concord and Manchester. In Vermont, Willim defrauded or attempted to defraud the Citizens Bank in Brattleboro, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The checks usually had the account holders’ real Social Security numbers on them. In total, Willim fraudulently obtained $27,102.05 and unsuccessfully attempted to cash additional fraudulent checks totaling another $16,784.20.
Willim impersonated the account holders by presenting personal identifying information of the account holder, including their names, Social Security numbers, and often a counterfeit passport card that contained the account holder’s personal information but with Willim’s photograph, state court documents.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.
Willim’s case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.