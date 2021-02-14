TOWNSHEND — A barn fire was put out quickly, saving the building and attached home.
“They were very fortunate,” Townshend Fire Chief Glen Beattie said at the scene at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Some items inside the barn were ruined. No one was hurt.
The family who lives in the home at 2604 Grafton Road in Townshend was out for a walk when neighbors saw what they believed was smoke. Beattie said when a neighbor came closer, he could see smoke inside the building and flames through a crack in the door.
Beattie said a former fire chief stopped after driving past the property and started shoveling snow on the fire then a lieutenant on the fire department showed up and began using a fire extinguisher. When a fire engine arrived on scene and firefighters sprayed water on the building, he added, the house was saved with “very minimal” loss inside the barn. He didn’t have a dollar figure estimated yet.
Beattie called the homeowners “extremely lucky.” They were able to return inside before crews left. Beattie said the building would be monitored to ensure safety.
At the scene were Townshend Fire Department, NewBrook Fire Department and Rescue Inc.