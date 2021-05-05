BRATTLEBORO -- A barn was saved after a fire at 796 Bonnyvale Road on Wednesday morning.
"Quick response, quick attack," Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said. "It was a great outcome."
Normal operations can resume in the barn and horses can reoccupy the space, according to a news release from the fire department. Howard said a firefighter from the department twisted his knee while responding to the incident but was all right.
Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Keir III said the homeowner saw smoke coming from the peak of the barn, called 911 and firefighters found a small fire in the attic space along with some wood.
"They were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly and bring it under control," he said at the scene.
Meg Kluge, property owner, described seeing smoke from the top corner of the barn while eating breakfast.
"We went in to look, couldn't see anything because it was obviously smoke," Kluge said. "We called 911. We got the horses out. We started moving gear."
Kluge said it looked like an electrical fixture had caused the fire. An investigation by the fire department later determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.
"The fire department was here really quick and they've been great," Kluge said.
The call came in at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and the incident was deemed under control about 33 minutes later. The Brattleboro Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Brattleboro Police Department, the Brattleboro Department of Public Works, Rescue Inc. and fire departments from Guilford, Hinsdale, Putney, Chesterfield and Newfane/Brookline.