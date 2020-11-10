BURLINGTON — A federal judge has thrown out an appeal by former Hermitage Club owner and founder Jim Barnes over the sale of the private ski resort at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington.
On Monday, U.S. Judge Christina Reiss granted a motion to dismiss the appeals made by the current owner Hermitage Member Group Inc., Barnstormer Summit Lift LLC and the bankruptcy trustee assigned to the case. Barnstormer is comprised of club members who invested in a chairlift when Barnes owned the property.
Barnes appealed two orders issued by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Vermont, one in which he was denied an emergency motion to postpone the March sale hearing due to the coronavirus pandemic and one authorizing the sale to club members in April. He argued that marketing efforts before the auction were inadequate and the buyers had “insider status” because of some members’ involvement in the Barnstormer LLC and other operational business involving committees he appointed.
But Reiss disagreed. She said the Bankruptcy Court’s sale order authorized the trustee to sell the chairlift and real estate to the group, which was determined to be “a purchaser in good faith” as the term is applied under bankruptcy law.
Terms and conditions in the purchase agreement were “agreed to by the Trustee and Buyer as parties thereto without collusion, in good faith, and from arm’s-length bargaining positions,” she wrote in the order. “The Trustee has followed in good faith the procedures for notice and sale as set forth in the Bidding Procedures Order.”
Reiss said Barnes’ contention that members involved in the sale “’circumvented’ their fiduciary duties ‘once the opportunity to grab the Hermitage Club away from [Barnes] presented itself to them,’ even if established, does not allege ‘fraud’ in the bidding process, ‘collusion’ between the Member Group and the Debtors, or ‘an attempt to take grossly unfair advantage of other bidders ... especially with the bidding safeguards established by the Bankruptcy Court.”
“The Member Group and the Trustee represent that they had no affiliation with each other and Berkshire Bank, the prior senior secured creditor for the Club, [which] retained its own brokers to market the Club,” she wrote. “The Trustee chose two unaffiliated ‘stalking horse’ bidders to set the auction price for the Chairlift and Real Estate. The Member Group was named the highest bidder only after submitting a bid pursuant to the Bidding Procedures Order and competing in an open auction. Under these circumstances, the evidence falls far short of permitting the court to find with ‘definite and firm conviction’ that the Bankruptcy Court erred in finding the Member Group was a good faith purchaser.”
The Hermitage is set to reopen this winter under new ownership.