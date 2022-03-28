HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale School Board announced Monday it has hired John Barth to replace Ann Freitag as principal of the Hinsdale Middle High School.
Barth will take over the job on July 1.
Freitag, who has spent a decade as the principal, will be retiring after 37 total years with the school district.
Barth, who lives in Richmond, comes to Hinsdale after six years as principal at Mascenic Regional High School in New Ipswich.
Previously, Barth spent a year as an assistant principal at Stevens High School in Claremont. Before that, Barth served as an admission specialist at Wediko School, in Hillsboro, a grade six-to-12 principal at Conant High School in Jaffrey, a grade seven-to-12 principal at Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt., and as an assistant principal and guidance counselor for Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
"He has a solid leadership background, knowledge of assessment, and the challenges of preparing middle and high school students for career and college readiness," states a news release announcing his appointment.
Before taking over as principal in 2012, Freitag was for a short time, the principal at Hinsdale Elementary School. Before that, she was a physics and chemistry teacher at Hinsdale High School for 26 years.
She also worked as part-time curriculum coordinator for the Hinsdale district for 10 years.
Barth won't be available for an interview with the Reformer until after April 15.