ROCKINGHAM — During Tropical Storm Irene, the destruction of the historic 1871 Bartonsville Covered Bridge — and the shocking video of flood waters floating it off its abutments — made national if not international news.
It became the “poster child” of the destruction of Irene.
The replica, rebuilt bridge made it through Monday and Tuesday’s flooding, as the deluge from the storms that hit mountain towns upstream made its way down the Williams River to the Connecticut River.
But not so lucky was Rockingham’s last remaining 19th century covered bridge — the Worral Covered Bridge, which is about a mile downstream from the Bartonsville Covered Bridge.
The Worral Bridge, which is also located on the Williams River but on a small, little used dirt road, is closed to traffic now because of damage the covered bridge may have sustained in Monday’s flooding, according to Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup.
Pickup said Wednesday there is concern that the foundation of the bridge was damaged by the uprooted trees coming down the rain-swollen river, which hit the bridge and ended up blocking one of its entrances.
He said until the state Agency of Transportation bridge engineers can come and inspect the bridge, it will remain closed, along with that portion of Williams Road. He said the small covered bridge was likely not a top priority with state engineers, given the widespread damage to roads and bridges due to the flooding.
He said water did come up to the bridge and eroded the dirt road approaching the bridge. He said there was also minor damage to some of the bridge’s siding.
The Worral Bridge, which is much smaller than the Bartonsville bridge, was built by Sanford Granger, a local master builder who also built the original Bartonsville bridge, as well as the Hall Covered Bridge, which was destroyed by an overweight truck in 1980 and rebuilt in 1982.
At one point, there were 17 covered bridges in the town of Rockingham, according to the Worral Covered Bridge’s nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
The bridge has been on the register since 1973.
The town lattice bridge is a single span, 87-foot long bridge, with concrete-faced stone abutments, according to the register.
Rockingham Select Board member Susan Hammond, who took the famous video back in 2011 and lives nearby, said Wednesday that the Bartonsville bridge survived Monday’s flood waters with about five feet to spare.
“It did great. But was scary for a bit. Water came to about 5 feet of the bottom of the bridge. Enough clearance for large trees to go under. A few branches scrapped the bottom but not bad,” she wrote in an email.
“Worral (was) not as lucky. But hopefully not too much structural damage from the trees hitting it. It held, so that is good,” she said.
The new Bartonsville bridge wasn’t built higher, she said, but only slightly longer, thus increasing the river channel underneath it, allowing trees to pass.
The Worral Bridge was also damaged by Irene, but not severely.
Pickup said that Rockingham only received about 3.7 inches of rain in the Sunday-Monday-Tuesday storm, but that towns just upstream, such as Chester and Andover, received a lot more rain, with those towns receiving six or seven inches of rain. Those towns suffered much more damage to their roads than Rockingham did, he said.