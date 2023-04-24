BARTONSVILLE — A private solar project planned for a reclaimed portion of the town's gravel pit has hit a snag.
Novus Energy Development of Montpelier, doing business as Novus Rock Pit Solar LLC, needs to have all its 500 kilowatts committed via contracts before it can start construction, and all of its power isn't yet under contract, according to Peter Bergstrom, Rockingham's energy coordinator.
Bergstrom said an organization or business with an annual $40,000 power bill would be a good fit for the project.
The Rockingham Conservation Commission and its energy subcommittee have been strong supporters of the project, which got the nod from the Rockingham Select Board in 2021 over other, competing developers.
Developers get a higher electric rate if they use a "preferred site," such as a gravel pit, and avoid prime farmland, for instance.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said last week that he was working with a construction crew on building the access to the gravel pit, but the town is not involved in the actual construction.
The solar project will be built on the north end of the old gravel pit.
The town, as well as the village of Bellows Falls and the Rockingham Free Public Library, already have agreed to take some of the power from the 500-kW project.
Bergstrom said he was disappointed that the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union was not taking some of the locally -generated solar power.
Andrew Haas, the WNESU superintendent, said Monday that Novus had in the past come to a meeting, outlined a proposal, but that the various school boards decided against it.
They felt that "it was not in their best interests," he said.
"Concerns were voiced about the contract's longevity, actual savings and long-term environmental impact of panels once they are no longer usable," Haas said in an email.
The project will be built on 2.7 acres of the overall 44.2-acre site, according to its permit, issued early last year by the Vermont Public Utility Commission.
It is a net-metered project, with the electricity going to Green Mountain Power, and the holders of the various contracts getting credits toward their bills.
Alex Brovakis of Novus Energy didn't return a telephone call seeking clarification of the status of the project.
Bergstrom said Friday that since he first publicized the solar project's dilemma, three different organizations have replied.
Under the solar plan, the town stands to receive an annual payment from Novus for leasing the site. The town agreed to a 20-year contract, with one five-year option beyond that.
Novus already has a solar operation close by in Bartonsville, Novus Anderson Solar LLC, which is across Route 103 from the town-owned site.
According to its Section 248 permit, Novus plans on installing 1,600 "modules," divided into 10 rows. At the end of its contracts, the project will be decommissioned, the permit says.