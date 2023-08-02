BRATTLEBORO — A local man was ordered held without bail on Monday after he was accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.
According to documents filed with Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on the afternoon of July 28, Hugh Mansur, 34, of Newfane, broke through the front door of a house in Marlboro and hit a woman with a baseball bat several times.
"The defendant has been harassing the complainant multiple times, the most recent incident resulting in an assault with a baseball bat," said Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Elizabeth Fainberg, who requested the hold without bail, noting there is "ample video evidence" of the assaults.
Mansur has been charged with four counts — first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, second degree aggravated domestic assault with a prior domestic assault conviction, burglary into an occupied dwelling, and unlawful mischief.
According to affidavits filed by Vermont State Trooper Brandon Groh and Trooper Eric Acevedo, they arrived at the residence in Marlboro early on the morning of July 28 to find items strewn along the road and the driveway.
The complainant said Mansur had tossed the items from his ATV before breaking into her house and pushing her to the ground.
Prior to the assault, which the woman recorded on her phone, Mansur had been harassing her by phone and text, according to the affidavits.
During a records check, the troopers discovered Mansur had been convicted of domestic assault in Windham County in 2015.
The troopers went to Mansur's home to question him but could not locate him and left to write up an arrest warrant. Before they could complete the task, they received another complaint that Mansur had returned and attacked her with a baseball bat.
After taking a statement from the complainant and receiving a number of videos and copies of text messages, troopers went to Mansur's home and arrested him.
Mansur's public defender, Kathleen Rivers asked Judge Katherine Hayes to release her client into the custody of his mother and place him on a 24-hour curfew, with an exception to go to work.
"Given Mr. Mansur's prior convictions for violation of abuse prevention orders and other criminal history and given the fact that the allegations involve repeated abusive conduct over a period of ... 72 hours or so, culminating with a baseball bat ... I'm not satisfied ... that any condition or conditions could keep [the alleged victim] or the public safe," responded Hayes, who set a status conference in late August.