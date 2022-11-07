BRATTLEBORO — So far, a slow trickle of interest has emerged for joining the Charter Review Commission.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the town received four applications for the seven-member commission. Select Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp encouraged more participation, saying the experience would be "really fun" and a way to "totally change the government system."
Serving on the Charter Review Commission is "a pretty excellent way to be part of history," Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said when he announced a deadline for submitting applications had been extended to no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
"The board is looking for applicants for the Charter Review Commission," he said at the board meeting last week. "Every 15 years, the town reviews its charter. It's pretty exciting."
Previously, the deadline was Friday. However, the town offices will be closed due to it being Veterans Day, so the date was changed.
Before the end of the year, the Select Board will be establishing the commission. Part of the town charter requires a review of the charter by a commission "at least as often as every 15 years."
"The commission may propose amendments and may redraft the charter in whole or in part," the charter states.
Voters are encouraged to submit a letter of interest in hard copy to 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or by email to jsticklor@brattleboro.org. The letter should describe why the applicant would like to be appointed to the commission, include qualifications and say what the applicant hopes to achieve. Questions can be directed to the Town Manager’s Office at 802-251-8151.