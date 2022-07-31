BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of violating an abuse prevention order said he had to be at the school where the victim works because a bear had gotten into the trash.
“We were out on Route 9, out checking roads,” Leon A. Knapp, 39, of South Newfane, who works on the town of Marlboro’s road crew, said in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. “The bear was in the dumpster.”
On Tuesday, July 26, public defender Mimi Brill entered not guilty pleas to five counts of violating an abuse prevention order on behalf of Knapp. Brill said she believes Knapp was 300 feet away from the victim and Marlboro Elementary School, which are court-ordered conditions, when he went to help with the bear incident.
“I got to tell you this little bear has been all around the neighborhood,” she said. “It’s quite the nuisance in the area.”
Knapp has to deal with trash at the school and drives by the school on Route 9, Brill said.
Judge Michael Kainen noted Knapp is alleged to have showed up at the school, yelling at the victim, twice last week. Knapp also is accused in an affidavit of sending gifts and letters to the victim, which also would violate the order.
Kainen denied Brill’s request to continue to allow Knapp near the school when he is in a town truck and conducting town business. If Knapp’s boss writes a letter to say Knapp would be kept from violating court conditions, Kainen said he would be inclined to reconsider.
“I remember the explanation and I remember making the exceptions,” Kainen said. “It’s not that he’s hiding behind the exceptions but he certainly wasn’t following the rules.”
Through an assistant to the Select Board, the town declined to comment and cited the legal issue still being in progress.
Last week, the Vermont State Police received a report from the victim that Knapp violated the abuse prevention order. In April, the court granted the victim a relief from abuse order that says Knapp must not contact the victim in any way and stay 300 feet away.
According to an affidavit, Knapp told police he sent the victim a peanut butter cup with a note with some of her nicknames on it. Knapp also told police he was at the school because he saw a bear in the trash when he was driving by the school in a town truck.
“He then pulled into the school to go look at and scare off the bear,” states the affidavit, describing an interview with Knapp.
Knapp denied yelling to the victim at the school, according to the affidavit. Included in the affidavit is a Facebook notification to the victim, showing how Knapp shared a photo of the bear in the trash at the school.