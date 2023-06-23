BENNINGTON — Vermont’s bears seem to be getting into trouble with humans now more than ever.
Although Vermont’s black bear population has remained relatively steady over the past several years, there has been a dramatic spike in bear-human conflicts, especially surrounding raided trash bins and break-ins into sheds and garages.
“Vermont's bears have been getting bolder over the past few years,” said Joshua Morse, public information officer with Vermont Fish and Wildlife. “Although the numbers for this year are not in yet, over the past five years, especially through the pandemic, we've seen a big bump in bear conflict reports. 2020 was our highest year ever, and last year, 2022, was our second-highest year. We’ve also seen more high-risk behaviors than we have ever seen.”
Most bear-human conflicts are centered around garbage collection at people’s homes, where a bear might knock over a garbage can left out for pickup overnight, looking for food. According to Morse, high-risk behaviors are incidents where a bear breaks into an outbuilding or a home looking for food. Morse said VTF&W saw that happening multiple times a week last summer. Typically, Fish and Wildlife would only see that a couple of times during the whole summer. That’s concerning to wildlife officials.
“We take that as a sign that two things are happening,” Morse said. “One, people aren't taking steps to prevent bears from learning to look for food near us. That's a statewide problem. Two, in response, bears as a population are learning that they can be bolder around people and find food reliably near people. Bears are smart animals, and they live a long time. They learn those lessons, and they retain them.”
“Last year, we saw reported bear incidents spike from 206 in May to 473 in June,” said the department’s Black Bear Project Lead Biologist Jaclyn Comeau. “We want to head off that spike this year, and we need the public’s help to do it.”
The department has seen increasing bear conflicts between May and June over the past several years while the bear population remains unchanged. 2022 showed a more pronounced spike than the three-year average of 182 reports in May and 370 in June. This year, the department received 136 reports as of May 27.
“So, that makes sense that if the bear population has been steady, yet the incidents are rising. That would be due to what we just talked about — human causes," said Comeau. "Even in cases where populations have changed, the fact that bears are long-lived as individuals and can learn these things still stands. We know from bear cases all over the country, in many different states, with a lot of peer-reviewed research behind it. The thing that makes the biggest difference in how bears and people share a landscape is human behavior. That's very well-proven. And that is what we're seeing here.”
“We really want people to be doing those proactive things that they need to do to keep bears from learning these lessons,” Morse said. “The message is really simple. Keep food away from bears. The best way to prevent conflicts from worsening is to prevent them before they happen. And that's on people. It's our responsibility in Vermont and elsewhere to live well with bears.
Fish and Wildlife suggests that if one neighbor in your area is not securing their garbage, and bears are learning to visit, they will also most likely search other yards, looking for other bins in the whole area. Morse suggests putting your garbage out for collection the morning of the pickup instead of the night before. Also, purposely feeding a bear is not just bad for the bear, it’s also illegal here in Vermont. A bear who has been habituated to humans will most likely be killed.
Other common food sources besides home garbage that attract bears are pet food, bird feeders, barbecue grills, open dumpsters, and campsites with accessible food and food waste.
“But if you're leaving that trash out overnight, that's a huge bear risk,” Morse said. “Or, if your trash is just in a plastic bag in the backyard, that is also a huge risk.”
Leaving garbage in a shed might not deter the bears, either.
“Bears are very strong. You will see them doing things that a raccoon, a woodchuck, or a squirrel will not do. Bears can pick up one of those big household-size, plastic trash cans and move the whole can where they can dump the entire can over. If you've secured it with bungee cords, they can rip the top right off. If you have your bin inside a shed, bears will smell it, and they can take the doors right off your shed. And they will return once they are successful.”
“This year, they seem to be sticking around,” said David Kiernan, town supervisor in Shaftsbury. “They're approaching more than normal. I think I've probably heard a couple more calls this year. It's never a one-time thing. They'll keep coming for the food if they think they can get to it, just from personal experience. I've seen the aftermath, twice in my garden. That's when it's not fun.”
Some of the suggestions from VFW are:
• Keep chickens and honeybees secure within an electric fence or other bear-proof enclosure.
• Never feed bears, deliberately or accidentally.
• Feed your pets indoors.
• Feed birds from December to March only.
• Store trash in a secure place. Trash cans alone are not enough.
VTF&W has more guidance on their website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/living-with-black-bears on how to bear-proof your trash bins or shed.
Vermonters who notice bears seeking food in their yards or public places like campgrounds should report the incident at https://anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/WildlifeBearReport.aspx.