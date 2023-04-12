MANCHESTER — April showers bring May flowers, but warmer days also bring something else to the Vermont landscape: bears. According to the state’s Fish & Wildlife Department, black bears emerge from hibernation from mid-March to mid-April, searching for food in both woods and backyards.
Hikers and neighbors often take to social media posting the latest sightings to warn one another. Over the Easter weekend, April 8 and 9, one local Samaritan texted to a community page that a bear was spotted near the trailhead to Lye Brook Falls in Manchester Center. While the post was a warning to be safe, many commenters seemed unfazed by the sighting at the popular hiking spot.
Jaclyn Comeau, a wildlife biologist with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department in Springfield, wasn’t too surprised with the blasé reaction.
“As long as the bear is seen at a distance, then it is safe to appreciate it. But it is important to make sure there is enough space between person and animal, with an ample escape route for the bear,” she said.
As the black bear project leader for the agency, Comeau knows a thing or two about bears’ reactions to humans and, overall, attacks, while they can happen, are usually rare, she said.
The attacks that made headlines last year in Strafford in August, and then Winhall in November, were unusual, Comeau added, but they did have two things in common that are almost always involved in provocation — dogs and the element of surprise. In the Winhall case in November, a woman was attacked and injured after her dog chased a cub up a tree; in August, a Strafford woman was attacked while walking her dogs on her property.
“Bears and dogs do not get along, and in both the 2022 attacks a dog was present,” said Comeau. In fact, most incidents reported almost always involve a dog. A reason why it is important for hikers, she says, to keep their dogs on a leash or, at least, make sure that the dog is “obedient to the ‘come here’ command.”
As for the element of surprise, that is often when a startled bear will react aggressively. Comeau advises for hikers to stay alert on the trails and if a bear has been spotted in the area, to make noise to announce to the bear you are in the area. If a bear is spotted, walk away slowly. Never run. “That will bring out their predatory nature,” she said. “Vermont’s black bears tend to be herbivores, but they do sometimes eat meat. If they see something running quickly, it might be viewed as prey.”
The other thing to be mindful of is that bears have poor eyesight.
“When you encounter a bear and they have noticed you, they might not be able to make out what you are. Talk gently but loudly to them,” she said.
Bear safety tips for hikers are important, but what really concerns Comeau is for people to be safe in their backyards.
“We are hearing of more bear sightings in residential areas, and we need to educate people of the steps they can take to be safe. Once again, it’s the element of surprise that increases the chance of an incident with a bear. How will you prepare for a bear in your yard?” she asked.
While the black bear population hasn’t increased over the last 15 years — “population has remained pretty steady,” says Comeau — Vermont’s 4,500 to 6,500 bears have been more brazen, entering yards to enjoy a buffet of birdfeed, compost, garbage and even backyard chickens and beehives. Investing in bear proof compost bins, feed containers and garbage cans are a good first step. Feeding pets indoors is another recommendation.
“Remember, bears and dogs do not get along,” said Comeau. As for those beloved birdfeeders, take them down in March and do not put them back up until December. For backyard birdwatchers, there is an alternative for attracting feathered friends without feed. According to Comeau, The Audubon Society has suggestions for native plants that will attract birds (visit at audubon.org/plantsforbirds).
“Bears have learned to come into our yards; we need to break that behavior,” said Comeau, encouraging residents to report sightings online to the Fish & Wildlife Department at anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/WildlifeBearReport.aspx.
“We are not talking about a sighting in the woods, but the sightings in yards,” she said. The data, she added, is “critical in understanding behaviors and patterns among our bear population.”
The Department of Fish and Wildlife offers tips for ‘Bear Safety in Your Yard’:
• Keep chickens and honeybees secure within an electric fence or other bear-proof enclosure.
• Never feed bears, deliberately or accidentally.
• Feed your pets indoors.
• Feed birds from December to March only.
• Store trash in a secure place. Trash cans alone are not enough.