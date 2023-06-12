EAST DORSET — A beaver dam failure sent water from the pond it held back into the streets and yards of East Dorset’s village center on Friday afternoon, causing a small amount of damage.
The breach happened at about 5 p.m., in the smaller of two ponds just west of Mad Tom Road. However, the resulting flooding downstream was not as serious as it was following a similar break four years ago, Town Manager Rob Gaiotti said.
About two acres worth of water — anywhere between one-half to two-thirds of the pond’s capacity — found its way down a stream and onto Mad Tom Road, Gaiotti said. The East Dorset and Dorset fire departments responded to the scene, as did the town highway department.
“The same pond and dam failed four years ago. After that failure, we worked with Vermont Fish and Wildlife to put in a beaver baffle to keep the water level lower,” Gaiotti said. “The good news is there was less water in the pond than the previous time.”
A beaver baffle is not what happens when semi-aquatic rodents are confused. It’s a length of pipe that carries water out of the pond behind a beaver dam, allowing for some water to pass through the dam without destroying wetlands.
The water from the dam failure carried the baffle away, and Gaiotti said he would be contacting Vermont Fish & Wildlife about a replacement.
At least two basements in East Dorset experienced some flooding.
“That’s less significant than the last time four years ago,” he said. “There was some damage to driveway edges, and we’ll have to put some large-diameter stone next to the culvert — part of that washed out. It will probably be a day and a half to two days for the highway department to finish cleanup work and put new soil down.”
Mary Deland Strain of Casco, Maine, had just checked in at the Wilson House minutes before the flood waters ran down Mad Tom Road.
“When I came out I couldn’t move [my car],” she said. “It was an amazing rush of water, but not nearly as forceful as a similar breach four years ago, according to the neighbors on Mad Tom Road looking ruefully at their yards.”