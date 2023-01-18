BRATTLEBORO — Just before the defense rested and closing arguments began, Kevin Parker and his attorney Chris Montgomery met privately to discuss the possibility of testifying.
After a short recess Wednesday morning, Montgomery announced Parker would not be taking the stand. Judge Katherine Hayes asked if Parker was sure about the decision.
“Yes, your honor,” Parker said.
The trial began last Wednesday after a delay of six years because of procedural issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, when jury trials were postponed for more than a year. A week after its start, the case went to the jury to deliberate.
Parker, 64, is accused of shooting and killing Kirby Staib, who was 42, on Oct. 18, 2016. They were neighbors on Gilfeather Road in Wardsboro, and had been disagreeable toward each other for more than a decade, according to court documents.
Parker told investigators he and Staib were “having issues concerning property boundaries” when it boiled over, resulting in the shooting death of Staib.
Parker was prone to “vengeful anger,” State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver said in closing arguments, noting how immediately after calling 911 to report the shooting, he refers to Staib as “a piece of [expletive].”
Shriver argued that by firing his Sturm Ruger .223 Ranch Rifle at Staib, Parker was trying to kill or at least cause great bodily harm to Staib. She asked jurors if they heard Parker request medical assistance at any point during the 911 call.
“He merely stated that Kirby was not moving,” she said. Parker, “a lifelong hunter with a shooting range in his backyard for target practice knew that he hit his mark.”
Shriver questioned the likelihood of Staib, who his brother described as a “mama’s boy” and lived his entire life with his parents, wanting to attack Parker when his father was close to death with cancer. Staib’s father died five days after Staib was killed.
“If there was an ambush, it was Kevin ambushing Kirby,” Shriver said. “If it was someone ready to do battle ... it was Kevin Parker who had just called the police that morning to complain about the Staibs.”
Shriver told jurors they had to ask if Staib ever drew, gripped or pointed the handgun found nine feet away from his dead body.
“We are here today because Mr. Parker says he’s not guilty of murder or voluntary manslaughter,” Montgomery said. “He acted in self defense.”
Prosecutors assume that Parker disliked Staib so much that he would shoot him if he saw him because of their history of conflict, Montgomery said. Montgomery pointed to previous testimony that indicated Staib had a temper.
Parker kept with his same routine the day of the killing by walking his dogs after work, but Staib changed his, Montgomery said. Staib went in a different direction to clean up his horse’s manure and did not speak with his girlfriend or mother before heading out as was his custom.
Montgomery said Staib’s handgun was loaded, and the safety was off.
“How different this story would be if police came to the scene, and there was no gun,” Montgomery said of the firearm belonging to Staib. “There was a gun.”
Upset that Staib’s draft horse had gotten out of its paddock numerous times, Parker contacted the Vermont State Police out of worry about hitting the animal with his brand new truck, Montgomery said.
Although Parker and Staib both had reasons to be upset, Montgomery said Staib was having a “much worse week.” Staib was described to have been crying nightly over his father’s illness.
Montgomery said Parker locked his gun in a safe after calling 911 and left “no time to concoct a story, no time to do anything except say what happened.”
“Nothing in his 911 call was disproven in the evidence or testimony that you heard, not once,” Montgomery told jurors. “He had no choice.”
Shriver said Parker was not out just to walk his dogs; he wanted to have words with Staib. Pulling out the gun and shooting Staib until he could not breathe were not reasonable actions, she added.
The delay in the case is not a factor for jurors to consider, Hayes said when instructing jurors on how to use evidence to reach the verdict. They will be deciding if Parker committed second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.
Hayes noted that Parker has “an absolute right not to testify.”
“The law does not compel a defendant in a criminal case to take the witness stand and testify,” she said. “You may not draw an inference of any kind because he did not testify.”
At about 5 p.m., the members of the jury were sent home for the night. They are expected to return at 9 a.m. on Thursday to continue their deliberations.