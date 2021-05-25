BELLOWS FALLS — The problem of what to do to replace the Depot Street Bridge keeps getting thornier and more expensive.
But a business leader whose business is headquartered on The Island, which is served by the failed bridge, urged the Rockingham Select Board last week to think long-term.
Costs for the various options range from a high of $9.2 million to $5.2 million, with the local share ranging from $474,000 to $1.5 million.
Casey Cota, president of Cota & Cota Oil, urged the board to endorse what is likely to be the most expensive option for replacing the bridge, but would serve the town’s businesses better.
Cota urged the board to use “good common sense” in making its decision about the bridge’s final location. He said his firm currently uses 40-foot trailers, while the industry standard is 53 feet long.
Canal Street, which accesses Depot Street and the bridge, isn’t big enough to handle truck traffic, he said.
He said his company has 103 employees, and there are between 10 to 12 truckloads every day, as well as supplying the fuel to town and village vehicles.
The Island is served by two structurally deficient bridges, the Depot Street Bridge and the Bridge Street Bridge. A third, the Vilas Bridge, was closed by the state of New Hampshire more than 10 years ago, but the town is currently working to secure federal funding to repair it.
Cota urged the board to think “60 years ahead of where we are today” in making its decision.
The Rockingham Select Board two years ago chose to replace the Depot Street Bridge, which is a historic arch concrete bridge, with a similar design in the same location. But largely due to the Bellows Falls Canal, financial complications reaching into the millions have emerged.
And as one Rockingham Select Board member warned, the wrong decision could ultimately lead to the bankruptcy of the town, if something goes wrong with the canal.
The Depot Street Bridge crosses the canal, which is now owned by Great River Hydro, and the canal, which still has its stone-lined banks, is the main water conduit to the hydro station’s turbines.
Any interruption of that flow of water could spell a big problem not just for the hydro station but the town as well.
The state Agency of Transportation is designing the replacement of the 100-year-old Depot Street Bridge, which was built before the hydro station and before the canal turned into a hydro penstock. The Bridge Street Bridge, which is located next to the Bellows Falls Post Office, is due for replacement in about eight years.
Rockingham Select Board member Susan Hammond said if the canal walls collapse during construction of the new bridge, the town would be on the hook to the damage (financial and otherwise) to the hydro station.
The state would have to drive pilings into the ground next to the canal to support a new arch bridge in that location, according to engineers, and could damage the stone-lined canal in the process.
Pickup said the town might have to take out an insurance policy to “limit our exposure” in the event of such an accident. “We’re dealing with a canal that’s old,” he said.
The potential new pedestrian bridge, which would be paired with a new bridge further upstream, would not interfere with the canal’s walls, Pickup said, which would affect the hydro penalties.
Moving the bridge slightly upstream, to what is being called the “off-alignment” location, which Cota prefers, is much more expensive, and triggers other potential problems because of expected pollution in the old train yard when the new bridge and its access road would be built.
Complicating the matter is that the town’s portion of the costs is either 5 or 10 percent, depending on which option is chosen. That choice also affects other associated costs, such as moving the village’s water and sewer lines, and making sure there’s pedestrian access from downtown Bellows Falls to The Island, via the old bridge, or a new pedestrian bridge.
If contaminated soils are discovered, “the numbers can jump,” Pickup warned.
If, during construction of the bridge, the water flow has to be interrupted to the hydro turbines during what is called a “scarcity event,” the financial penalties are great.
Select Board member Rick Cowan said it was a “roll of the dice” on whether the town would be involved in such a demand for power generation by the electric grid during a time of scarcity.
The Bellows Falls hydro station is run as a peaking-power station, with water held back behind the dam for times of higher power need.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said the town’s bonding capacity would be in better shape after 2022-23 to absorb the high cost of the bridge, and spread it out over several years.
Pickup told the Select Board that the state’s engineering firm, VhB of Williston, will be back at its next meeting on June 2 to discuss the latest designs and cost estimates, including the costs of new rights-of-way.