Molly Hodsden, Bellows Falls Union High School’s Valedictorian, gets a big hug from her father, Bellows Falls Union High School principal Christopher Hodsden, as she gets her diploma during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Mary-Elizabeth Rawling, a graduating senior from Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., takes a photo with some of her classmates before the start of the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Johanna Parker, a graduating senior from Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., takes a photo with her aunt, Maureen Parker before the start of the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Molly Hodsden, Bellows Falls Union High School’s Valedictorian, gives a box of tissues to her father, Bellows Falls Union High School principal Christopher Hodsden, before the start of her speech during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Molly Hodsden, Bellows Falls Union High School’s Valedictorian, delivers her speech “A Tribute to a True Terrier” as her father, Bellows Falls Union High School principal Christopher Hodsden, uses a tissue to wipe away a tear during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
