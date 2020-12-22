BELLOWS FALLS — It may not be long, but it’s steep and “Black Diamond” all the way.
The Bellows Falls Community Ski Tow hasn’t seen much activity in recent years, due to a lack of consistent snow and equipment problems.
But last week’s record snowfall of close to 30 inches of powder has inspired some dedicated snow lovers to troubleshoot the tow’s problems and get it running for area kids just as their Christmas vacation starts.
The small, lighted and rustic hill will be running Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. It was open on Tuesday afternoon as well, and opened this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with some mechanical difficulties periodically cutting into the ski tow’s time.
Vermont once boasted many small community ski tows, and Bellows Falls’ dates back to the 1930s. It was created when the Ski Bowl, a small, family-run ski area off Route 121 between Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, closed. The ski tow was initially run by a Ford Model T engine, but it now has an electric motor.
The ski hill is short and steep — “black diamond” is the assessment of the chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, Gaetano Putignano, an ardent snowboarder and skier who grew up skiing the little hill.
“I just love it,” he said. “It’s one of the area’s best kept secrets.”
The hill has lots of memories for many people in the area, judging by the flood of nostalgic comments posted on the town of Rockingham Recreation Department’s social media page in recent days.
The ski tow hill was only open one day last winter, Putignano said.
This is not a groomed, manicured ski area filled with corduroy grooves, but marked with single trails and hummocks of snow.
The ski hill is located next to the recreation department’s swimming pool and tennis courts, and right next to the ski hill is a sledding hill as well. There’s a warming hut, a bathroom, and free hot chocolate in the recreational department’s building, a short walk away.
But with an almost-new $7,000 rope and new LED lights on both sides of the trail, the hill is ready, said Putignano, who has been troubleshooting problems with the lift along with Ryan Stoodley, the town’s part-time recreation director, and Putignano’s friend, Jason Northrup.
The rope tow is run by a Rube Goldberg-esque arrangement of pulleys and counter-weights, safely surrounded by a fence, near the warming hut.
“It’s the best snow we’ve had since 1978,” Putignano said. “Thirty inches is a lot of snow.”
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said there were hiccups in the past week as the ski tow returned to use. The rope tow itself has been inspected, and more attention is being focused on the mechanics.
It’s not a modern setup, he said. “It’s an older system and it needs some tender loving care after it sits for too long. It’s been a little bit of a challenge.”
Pickup said the ski tow’s mechanics have suffered from the lack of use, but that the big snowfall was too much of a recreational asset to let it go to waste.
“We’re working on trying to solve all the problems,” he said.
The forecast for the end of the week, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, isn’t promising for powder lovers.
“After the rain, we’ll go from there,” Pickup said.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.