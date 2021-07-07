BELLOWS FALLS — A Bellows Falls couple with a criminal history of drug dealing was found dead Saturday in their apartment, Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis said Wednesday.
Bemis said David and Rosemarie Koske of Henry Street were discovered by a friend Saturday.
He said the couple was taken to the Vermont medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
The Koskes were known by the police department and had previous criminal charges pending against them, although Bemis said he didn’t think charges were still pending at the time of their deaths.
He said there were no weapons found in the apartment, and he said he did not believe there was a danger to the general public. He declined to say whether the Koskes’ deaths were drug-related.
He said Rosemarie was 56, and David Koske, 58. They lived at 21 Henry Street. Previously, the Koskes lived on Green Street and were the object of a drug raid by federal authorities.
“We’re investigating it at this point, the circumstances of it. I would not say it is suspicious, and I would say there’s no danger to the general public,” Bemis said.
He said authorities believed the Koskes had been dead only a few hours.
“A friend went over to check on them and found them on Saturday,” he said.
“We’ve had dealings in the past,” with the couple, he said.