BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man arrested after he drove his car off the road on the night of Dec. 30 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges.
According to information from the Bellows Falls Police Department, Daniel J. Carr, 32, drove off the road near the Rockingham Recycling Center on Route 5 in Westminster following a police chase that started in nearby Walpole, N.H.
At about 11:15 p.m., an officer with the Walpole New Hampshire Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Route 12 for motor vehicle violations, but the driver of the car left “at a high rate of speed.”
The driver crossed the Arch Bridge and then proceeded through the village of Bellows Falls “in a grossly negligent manner,” states information from the BFPD.
Police followed the vehicle south on Route 5 until the driver lost control and crashed.
“While interacting with the Carr indicators of impairment were observed,” states the information.
Carr was transported to Springfield Hospital where a sobriety test was conducted.
Carr has been charged with eluding a police officer in a grossly negligent manner, driving with a criminally suspended license, driving under the influence, giving false information to a police officer, and a violation of conditions of release.
The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted with this investigation by the Walpole Police Department, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Cross Ambulance, Westminster Fire & Rescue, and J&M Auto.