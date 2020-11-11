BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham Zoning Administrator Chuck Wise told the Bellows Falls trustees Tuesday he hasn’t yet found the “balance” in a new draft rental housing ordinance between the rights of landlords and tenants.
“Both need to be held accountable,” he said.
The proposed ordinance is an outgrowth of the town’s 2019 nuisance ordinance, and it will give Wise the power to do something about substandard housing, according to Village President Deborah Wright.
The nuisance ordinance deals primarily with the outside of buildings, while the rental housing ordinance will be able to address interior problems that also lead to health and safety issues, she said.
She said she favored having the draft ordinance sent to every landlord in the village, and to hold a public Zoom meeting for tenants and landlords. She said there is no guarantee that the ordinance will ultimately be adopted, but she said the village and Wise are working toward a mid-2021 adoption.
Wright said she believes there are many absentee landlords in Bellows Falls, and they don’t respond to tenants’ concerns. But she noted that tenants also have responsibilities.
“Apartment buildings and leased residential dwelling units that are leased to tenants that become dangerous and unsafe must promptly be made safe and secure to protect the public safety,” the 10-page ordinance states. “Apartment buildings and leased residential dwelling units that do not meet the Vermont Rental Housing Code constitute public health risks to the residents thereof and to the general public. Apartment buildings and leased residential dwelling units that are in disrepair are a blight on their neighborhoods, cause deterioration and instability in their neighborhoods, and have an adverse impact upon adjacent and nearby properties. Apartment buildings and leased residential dwelling units that are in disrepair pose serious threats to the public health and safety and therefore are declared to be public nuisances.”
Wright said after the meeting that the vast majority of the rental housing in the town of Rockingham is in the village of Bellows Falls, although there are apartments in the village of Saxtons River and other parts of Rockingham as well.
“There’s not a lot Chuck can do to enforce. We’re trying to get some compliance,” she said. Some landlords “bleed the property to death,” collecting rent from tenants but don’t make repairs or upgrades.
Wright suggested Wise hold a Zoom video conference hearing on the proposed ordinance, much like the Bellows Falls trustees and the Rockingham select board have been doing since March.
Wise said he has already consulted with several different landlords.
Trustee Jeff Dunbar reeled off a long list of different groups that Wise should be talking to about the ordinance, including many of the Bellows Falls area social service agencies, and not just landlords and tenants.
“For a successful launch, you need to give everybody a voice,” Dunbar said.
He suggested Wise talk to the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, which is one of the biggest landlords in the village and is in the process of starting construction on a $8.7 million, 26-unit apartment complex in downtown Bellows Falls, in the old Bellows Falls Garage on Rockingham Street.
The draft ordinance, which was written by Wise, is posted on the town and village website: www.rockinghamvt.org. Wise said he hopes to receive comments about the proposed ordinance for the next month or two. A revised draft, he said, should be in the trustees’ hands by January or February.
With indoor public gatherings currently limited to 10 people due to the pandemic, Wise said he needs to “take the show on the road” to gauge public sentiment.
Wright noted that former Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison had started a landlords’ group, but that she never got around to starting a tenants’ group. The village must treat them as equals, she said, “so we get compliance.”