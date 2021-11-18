BELLOWS FALLS — The town is laying the grant groundwork to buy the Bellow Falls train station.
Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox said Tuesday that the building is in dire need of attention, something its owner Green Mountain Railroad hasn’t been willing to do .
Fox said he wants to avoid the loss of another historic building in the community, and said there are strong feelings in the town over the loss of not just the old Methodist meeting house, but also the Robertson Paper Mill.
“The community is very upset about them,” said Fox, noting in each case that if the town — or someone — had acted 10 years earlier, something could have been done to save the landmark buildings.
Both those buildings — one already demolished, and the other slated to be shortly — reached a point of no return because of neglect, Fox said, and their fates were sealed.
Fox told the Rockingham Select Board that the train station building is at the point that the old church and the old paper mill were 10 years ago.
Town Meeting voters approved $25,000 a few years ago toward a feasibility study of the town purchasing the train station. Fox said the town has received a planning grant to match the $25,000, for a total of $50,000 for the study.
“Maybe it will be done in time,” he said, referring to repairs. The building has deteriorated during the past 15 years, he said.
In addition, he said the Windham Regional Commission, which oversees brownfields environmental cleanup funding and assessment projects, is working to do some preliminary assessment on the land surrounding the train station.
Three architectural design firms have expressed interest in doing the town portion of the station study, and he said that contract would be awarded Dec. 15. He said firms from Brattleboro, South Burlington and Lebanon, N.H., were in the running.
“They will scope out costs for redevelopment,” Fox said.
He said a preliminary estimate to buy the station was $250,000, but he said the price would be negotiated, taking into consideration what the studies show.
Fox told the Select Board that there is money available for the town to purchase the station, as well as make renovations. Recent infrastructure funds approved by the U.S. Congress means there is funding available from the federal Transportation Agency, including for Amtrak.
Once the environmental assessment is done, in conjunction with the economic assessment, Fox said the town will have a better idea of what a project at the train station would entail. He said the general plan includes having a private business rent the portion of the train station not being used for Amtrak and Greyhound bus service, to help finance the operation of the station.
Fox noted that other rail stations in Vermont are owned by municipalities or the state, including Brattleboro (town-owned) and Hartford in White River Junction (state-owned but leased to the town).
In Bellows Falls’ case, the train station is leased to Destination Bellows Falls, a local nonprofit organization working to promote the area.
In addition to the train station itself, which replaced an earlier station that burned, the town would also purchase the state-owned freight building next door, as well as the gravel parking area between the two buildings, Fox said.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said the town historically has been reluctant to own the station. “If we lose the train station, we lose access to the train,” he noted.