BELLOWS FALLS — The village of Bellows Falls will likely have to return to using a floor meeting in May to vote on its budget, rather than by Australian ballot.
Village President Deborah Wright said Thursday it is "75 percent likely" that the 2020 vote switching to Australian ballot will have to be redone, and that it likely won't be in time for the annual Village Meeting May 17.
Wright explained that in 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, village voters decided by Australian ballot to switch to an all-Australian ballot to decide village business on a 265-104 margin.
That year, the annual Village Meeting was moved from May to June because of COVID, and the issue of Australian ballot was put on the ballot, Wright said. It should have been raised during a floor meeting, she said.
Village voters in 2021, based on the 2020 vote, voted on the budget by Australian ballot.
But that was apparently the wrong method for adopting Australian ballot, said Wright. Thanks to research by Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec, the town and village both learned that the switch to Australian ballot can only be done during an in-person floor meeting. Rockingham is expected to vote next month to set up a special town meeting to tackle the issue.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said Thursday that he requested a clarification on the issue from the Vermont Secretary of State's office and has yet to get an answer. "We're waiting to hear back from them," he said.
Will Senning, director of elections for the Vermont Secretary of State's office, couldn't be reached for comment Thursday. But Rockingham town officials consulted with Senning earlier this winter.
"We need that information," said Wright. She estimates that the village will need to know by April 12, when Village Trustees will finalize the warning, including the budget. The trustees have already started the budget review process.
Wright said she and others have long advocated for Australian balloting, to get the maximum number of people voting on an important issue. "We took care of it unfortunately, in a COVID year," she said. The village voted in June 2020, before the Vermont Legislature made special provisions for the 2021 and 2022 town meetings.
Wright said the vast majority of village residents want to be able to vote on the budget during all-day secret balloting.
The Village Meeting, held in the Bellows Falls Opera House, usually attracts about 60 people. Last year, more than 450 people went to the polls.