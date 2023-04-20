BELLOWS FALLS — Ordinarily, you wouldn't want to live in a garage.
Not so at the new Bellows Falls Garage.
The new $10 million, 27-unit housing complex, built by the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, will have its formal ribbon cutting and open house on Monday afternoon, celebrating the creation of more affordable and energy efficient housing in the downtown village, which like most Vermont communities has struggled with a housing shortage.
The apartment building project originally called for renovating the 100-year-old art deco Bellows Falls Garage concrete building. Instead, the historic building was torn down and the new building erected, as the costs of rehabilitating and transforming the unusual structure proved to be prohibitive. Plans to save the original facade also failed, because of safety concerns.
The new tenants will be able to move in around the beginning of June, as workers — during a tour earlier this month — continue to complete the apartments, which range from compact studio units to family-sized apartments with two bedrooms.
Monday's open house and official ribbon cutting will include a chance for Bellows Falls residents to record their memories of the building with staff from FACT-TV, the local public access television station. The building has had many lives, including a car dealership, parking garage, dry cleaner, commune, small factory, studio for artists, a mechanics shop, a sign shop and a home.
Demolition on the old garage began in January 2022, and construction is expected to be completed in May. Workers began on the fourth floor, and they are working their way down to level one, said Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, which already owns several housing blocks in Bellows Falls.
The building, which was built on a small piece of land that fronts on Rockingham Street, with its back door on Canal Street, is between PK's Irish Pub and China Garden restaurant, in PK's case, only inches apart. It has stunning views of the Connecticut River and Fall Mountain in New Hampshire, as well as the historic Bellows Falls Canal and the rail yard of Green Mountain Railroad.
Because of the unusually shaped lot, the building is not a rectangular box, and the apartments have odd angles and some unusual dimensions, all of which make the building more unique, said Bridgewater, who has lead the housing trust for five years since the retirement of founding Executive Director Connie Snow.
"I always thought Bellows Falls was the prettiest village in Vermont," said Bridgewater, who at one time owned a home on Hadley Street in Bellows Falls.
"It holds a lot of love for me," she said, adding that it has a vibrancy and an earthiness that can't be matched.
Bridgewater said the housing trust, which has done both rehabilitation and new construction for its housing portfolio in the two counties, now is emphasizing new construction.
There are studio apartments, and family apartments in the building, and there are apartments permanently set aside for people struggling with homelessness, she said. The building's manager is Stewart Property Management, which already manages The Canal House, the Howard Block and the Exner Block, all in downtown Bellows Falls. The housing trust owns the Howard and Exner blocks.
The housing trust's architect, Gossens Bachman Architects of Montpelier, created plans for a new four-story apartment building behind a re-creation of the original facade. The words "BF Garage" are carved in the facade above the front door. The housing trust hired a specialist to do the work, said Peter Paggi, the housing trust's director of housing development.
Likewise, the large windows on the front of the building were also a special order, and special crews were needed to install them earlier this month. The apartments feature high ceilings and large windows.
Paggi said constructing a new apartment building during the pandemic had its challenges, and the project is slightly behind schedule. He praised the project's general contractor, DEW Construction Co., for its management and coordination of a complex job. "There's always problems to solve on the ground," he said. "It's such a small site, and they handled it very well," he said.
"Some of the sub-contractor's labor issues cause some heartburn," he said during the tour, as workers were painting and installing flooring.
And just this week, the chain-link fence, which had blocked off the sidewalk for close to a year, finally came down. The housing trust will be building a new sidewalk as part of the construction project, according to Paggi.
The BF Garage project has been controversial locally, largely because of the numerous changes the housing trust had to institute because of financial constraints.
Deborah Wright, the Bellows Falls village president, said she hopes the project will have a positive effect on the community.
"Hopefully, it will be filled by people in our community who need housing," she said. "I am hopeful this fills a housing gap for our citizens."
Bridgewater said the project, given its downtown setting, is not geared toward families with young children as there are no outdoor playgrounds. And while there is some on-site parking in a lot on Canal Street adjacent to the building, additional parking for the tenants will be rented by the housing trust in nearby municipal lots. There are five studio apartments, 18 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments, and rents will range from $400 to $1,088 per month, with income levels ranging from $16,500 to $84,000 for families.
Six of the apartments will be permanently set aside for people who are transitioning from homelessness, Bridgewater said.
Stewart Property Management started taking applications for the new apartments this week. The open house and ribbon cutting event Monday starts at 4 p.m.