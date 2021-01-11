BELLOWS FALLS — The Windham-Windsor Housing Trust Monday said it is significantly changing its project using the former Bellows Falls Garage because of the high cost of restoring the 1920 concrete structure.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, the executive director of the Brattleboro-based non-profit, said the housing group is facing a “$3 million gap” in its anticipated costs and the construction bids on the project, which was supposed to start construction in November.
The $3 million would have been on top of the estimated costs of $9.1 million, Bridgewater said in a follow-up interview. The extra costs only became clear after construction bids were received, she said. The new plan is expected to cost $9.9 million for the 27-unit project. Construction is expected to start in April.
Bridgewater said the group is committed to maintaining and restoring the distinctive Art Deco facade of the garage building on Rockingham Street, but that a brand-new wooden building would be built in the place of the deteriorating concrete structure. Workers last week removed wooden siding on the original facade and confirmed that it can be restored.
The housing trust outlined its plans during a Zoom teleconference with town and village officials and members of the public Monday afternoon. The housing trust originally planned on presenting its new plans to the Rockingham Select Board last week, but that meeting was cancelled because of the overrun of a board of health meeting.
Some of the changes outlined by Bridgewater and Peter Paggi of the trust encountered criticism and resistance by members of the community. Criticism was voiced by several people to a plan that would eliminate all retail space in the building on the street level, and the elimination of the rooftop garden, including a community space.
Elijah Zimmer of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance urged the housing trust to maintain the retail space on the ground floor of the building, as well as the community room.
Zimmer said the Bellows Falls community had been “sold” on the project because of the trust’s earlier commitments, and he said street-level retail space is important for the vitality of the downtown.
Emmett Dunbar also raised questions about the elimination of commercial or retail space.
Bellows Falls Village Trustee Jeff Dunbar raised questions about the aesthetics of the exterior of the building, and the choice of building materials. And David Stern also asked about the aesthetics of the building, saying he is leery of a modern “cubist” structure, “without any ornament.”
Instead, one of the street-level spaces could be used for community purposes, or used for retail, Bridgewater said, noting that she doubted, post-COVID pandemic, there would be a strong demand for retail space.
The original 26 apartments would increase by one to a total of 27, and Paggi said that would help with the finances of the project.
Additionally, the on-site parking, which would have been created in the basement of the old garage, is being eliminated, and parking will be increased on an adjacent lot on Canal Street, Paggi said.
Bridgewater, in a telephone interview after the public session, said the housing trust found out about the high costs of restoring the concrete structure in October, and for about a month tried to find a way to continue with the project as originally conceived.
But she said the trust’s construction company brought in experts who said the structure needed the costly repairs. In addition, she said, the foundation of the building wouldn’t have met building codes with the additional weight of the renovation.
She said the various lenders to the project would not endorse the original spending plan, but she stressed that the lenders had all endorsed the new project.
The wood and steel frame structure as envisioned with the new structure will be lighter and will meet building codes, she said.
“We’re really excited,” Bridgewater said, noting the trust has been trying to build additional housing in the Rockingham-Bellows Falls area for at least five years. “Our funders are still committed to the project,” she said.
The project will need to get a new zoning permit from the town of Rockingham, as well as go through local Design Review Board since the building is in a historic district.
The aesthetics of the changed structure is a key element, she said.
Gregg Gossens, the architect from gbA Architects of Montpelier, explained the choices he made in redesigning the building. The size of the windows will be reduced, but there will still be large, floor-to-ceiling windows in many of the apartments to take advantage of the views.
The exterior of the 500,000 square foot building will be sheathed in a special steel material that will echo the nearby railyard, the Bellows Falls Train Station, and Depot Street Bridge.
Bridgewater said that unlike the reddish stucco on the back of the Canal House, the senior housing project located about a block away, the steel material will age, creating a patina. Similar materials were used in the Mocha Joe’s building in Brattleboro, she said.
Bridgewater said the project will go for its revised permit next month, with construction expected to start in April. It is expected to be completed in about 12 months.
