BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls Village Trustee Jeff Dunbar came to the defense of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust’s Bellows Falls Garage project Tuesday night, saying it would pay much more money in taxes than the old derelict building.
The Bellows Falls Village Trustees were set to discuss the 27-apartment project Tuesday evening, specifically its impact on village services such as police and fire.
And with the housing trust’s two top officials watching via Zoom, Dunbar said that he had done some research into the building’s history, and looked up information about the housing trust’s financial impact.
Dunbar said the building, which is in the final stages of being demolished to make way for a new, wood frame structure to house the new apartments, paid only $2,800 in town and village taxes.
When the project is completed, he said, it would pay between $28,000 and $36,000 a year, based on the housing trust’s own projections, Dunbar said. Of the 27 apartments, 22 will be either one bedroom or an efficiency studio apartment, he said.
Peter Paggi, director of real estate development for the Brattleboro-based group, who watched the meeting Tuesday night, said Wednesday that the trust’s projections showed an annual $28,000 tax bill. He said that he and Elizabeth Bridgewater had watched the meeting and would have answered any questions if they had been asked. As it was, they weren’t.
Village President Deborah Wright said she asked for the issue to be placed on the meeting agenda because she was concerned about what 27 new apartments — and a projected increase of about 47 new residents — would have on the already under-staffed police department.
Wright said the new apartment complex would push the number of apartments in Bellows Falls over 1,000.
But Dunbar noted that the housing trust’s current 51 Bellows Falls properties are not putting a burden on local services, and are well run. Last year, there was only one fire call — “for burned toast” — and one police call, for a domestic violence issue, he said.
The other Windham Windsor Housing Trust properties include the Howard Block, the Exner Block, and homes on Williams Street Extension, South Street and Pine Street, he said.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said that while the project involves spending $10 million to create the new Bellows Falls Garage, the tax assessment is based on the discounted rents, rather than the straight $10 million.
“Overall, it will be a contributing property,” Pickup said.
Since the project was first proposed more than two years ago, the housing trust has had to drastically alter its plans for the old Bellows Falls Garage. Originally, the plan was to reuse the 100-year-old Art Deco structure, but costs proved prohibitive. The trust planned on saving the distinctive Art Deco facade along Rockingham Street, but that plan was also recently abandoned out of lack of bidders on the project.
Dunbar said he is an abutter to the trust’s Williams Street Extension property, which he said has “positively affected the neighborhood.”