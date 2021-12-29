BELLOWS FALLS — Construction — actually demolition — on the delayed Bellows Falls Garage housing project is slated to begin early next year.
Rockingham Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said Tuesday that demolition of the original masonry building is slated to begin Jan. 10 and last for a couple of months.
Pickup said because the building is wedged between two existing businesses on Rockingham Street, extra care has to be taken in demolishing the compromised building.
The Windham Windsor Housing Trust of Brattleboro had originally planned on renovating the original art deco masonry structure, which was built 100 years ago. The historic facade of the building will be saved and restored, according to the housing trust’s revised plans.
The project will create 27 affordable housing units, at a cost of $9.9 million, according to documents presented to the town.
The building hasn’t been used for many years, although it has been used for a variety of businesses over the years, including a sign workshop of the last owner, Frank Hawkins.
When it received bids on its project about a year ago, the housing trust found that the cost of renovating the existing building was too expensive, causing it to reevaluate its plans, as well as funding for the project.
Pickup said the building, which is located on a lot that has frontage on both Rockingham and Canal streets, will present some challenges to the demolition crew.
He said DEW Construction, which is based in Williston but has an office in Keene, N.H., is in charge of demolition.
Pickup said the town had not been informed when the project is estimated to be completed.
Representatives at the Windham Windsor Housing Trust couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday because of the holiday week.
The project had originally included an innovative rooftop garden and community space, but both those benefits were eliminated in the final design.