BELLOWS FALLS — Finding a cop to fill several vacancies in the Bellows Falls Village Police Department has proven to be a major challenge, Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said this week.
Pickup, along with Police Chief David Bemis, gave the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees an update on staffing at the department Tuesday evening, and the outlook is pretty pessimistic.
According to Pickup, Bellows Falls isn’t alone in its recruitment problems. He said while Bellows Falls has relied on “poaching” officers from other departments in the past, even those departments are having their own staffing problems.
Pickup said a signing bonus may be needed in the future to attract officers to Bellows Falls, and he noted he’d been told the department used to have signing bonuses in the past.
Without full staffing, the department is running up high overtime costs, which has been a perennial concern of the village trustees.
Bemis said the Vermont State Police has at least two troopers who work fulltime on recruiting people to join the state police. Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said the two troopers are assigned fulltime to the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsfield.
Silverman said the VSP has “several dozen vacancies” and that the recruiters’ goal is to line up enough recruits to fill the two classes held each year at the state police academy. He said starting pay is $52,935, or $59,813 with prior experience.
The understaffing problem is not unique to Bellows Falls. Captain Mark Carignan, the acting chief of the Brattleboro Police Department, said Thursday his department only has 20 officers when there are 27 positions in the department.
Both chiefs said the reasons for lack of applicants are complex.
Bemis said in a follow-up interview Thursday that his department has had the vacancy problem for over a year.
“At the moment we have two openings for full-time officers. The starting pay isn’t set in stone, it would depend on training and experience. The base pay at the moment would be about $42,000,” he wrote in an email.
“Many law enforcement agencies in VT are all having difficulty recruiting qualified new Officers. I have read and heard this isn’t just a VT issue but one across the country. I think there are a myriad of reasons people don’t choose law enforcement as a career and not one or two simple answers,” he said.
The department recently let go one officer, Christopher Devito, during his probationary period, Pickup said, because he didn’t meet the local department’s standards.
He declined to comment on the report that Devito had a so-called Brady Letter, which state prosecutors issue to defense attorneys about police officers who have known credibility problems. According to a letter Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver sent to Windham County defense attorneys last year about Devito, he misrepresented the number of search warrants he submitted to her office that had been reviewed and approved by a lawyer in her office. While one had been reviewed, several others had not. According to an article in VtDigger, Devito also had a Brady letter during his time with the Windham County Sheriff’s Department about cheating on an exam at the Vermont State Police Academy, but was exonerated.
Meanwhile, Joshua Paulette, a popular officer in the Bellows Falls department who was put on leave about a year ago, was on the Laurie’s List of New Hampshire police officers who have credibility issues, but Shriver’s letter said she has no information about why. Paulette eventually left the department with no public explanation.
Bemis said starting pay for the department is around $42,000, but would vary a bit based on experience and training.
He said there is a “huge demand” for police officers, and the village may explore seeking waivers for different levels of police certification.
Bemis had submitted a monthly report to the trustees about police activity, and Trustee Wade Masure questioned the 21 outside-the-village incidents the village department participated in.
Bemis said the incidents varied, from a joint investigation with the Walpole, N.H. Police Department on similar burglaries in both their communities, to accompanying Vermont Probation and Parole on warrants, or to assist the Vermont State Police at a call at the Rodeway Inn in Rockingham.
Pickup said while it had been suggested in the past to shift some of the coverage to the Windham County Sheriff’s Department, he said its rates are pretty steep.
He said the department charges $41 an hour for a deputy, based on a 2,000-hour contract. Anything less than 2,000 hours, he said, jumps to $52 an hour.
“That’s real money, real fast,” he said.
“I’m very concerned we’re running in place,” he said, while warning the under-staffing “might be a condition that lasts longer” than anyone would like.
In the meanwhile, Masure pointed out, foot patrols only occupied 2.21 percent of the department’s time. “It seems a little low,” he said.
With the cold weather, the chief conceded, foot patrols haven’t been a top priority.