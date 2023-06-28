BELLOWS FALLS — The village of Bellows Falls is looking for a new moderator.
Bellows Falls Village President Paul Obuchowski was reelected to his moderator's position during Village Town Meeting last month, but he was also elected village president. The two positions present an inherent conflict.
Village Clerk Kathleen K. Neathawk said Monday that Obuchowski was sworn in as moderator, and quickly resigned.
Obuchowski said Monday he resigned a few days after he was sworn in and he said the village has posted the job opening on the combined Town of Rockingham, Village of Bellows Falls website, (www.rockbf.org) and that the village trustees hope to make an appointment at its meeting in late August.
Obuchowski, who was moderator for about four years, said the main qualification in his mind was an ability to maintain control over a meeting and to explain the rules to people at the village meeting.
The village had adopted Robert's Rules for Small Boards. "You set the guidelines at the beginning of the meeting. It's the moderator who is controlling the meeting," he said.
He said in his 40-years-plus of attending meetings, he couldn't recall anyone ever challenging a moderator's ruling.
"Somebody has to keep control of the meeting, and has to have knowledge of the rules. The village is not really a complicated meeting," he said.
Obuchowski, who has lived in Bellows Falls all his life, said he became moderator after the death of Michael Harty in 2018, who held both the town and village moderator positions. Obuchowski said he and that the late Raymond Massucco discussed sharing the responsibilities, with Massucco taking over the town moderator's position and Obuchowski the village. Massucco has since died as well, and Obuchowski is now the town and school moderator.
Harty had succeeded longtime Moderator David Buckley, who Obuchowski said was moderator for "a good 20 years."