BELLOWS FALLS -- Police said Tuesday a Bellows Falls man died after an accidental fall 10 days ago on Westminster Street, near Henry Street.
Gary Anderson, 67, died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on Monday, police said, and the New Hampshire medical examiner has ruled the death an accident, according to Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis.
"All the evidence points to an accident," said Bemis, who said that police on routine patrol discovered Anderson on the sidewalk early on the morning of June 6. Anderson lived at Riverview Apartments on Rockingham Street, which is a short distance away.
Anderson's children, which include three daughters, started a GoFundMe account to raise money toward a funeral, and they stated that their father had died after he had been "assaulted and robbed." They said he died from a severe head injury. The account was later suspended after only a few hours, after raising $395.
"We're still looking into it, but everything we have uncovered shows there is no evidence of an assault or robbery," the chief added.
While Anderson earlier in the evening of June 5 withdrew money at an ATM, he also spent money, Bemis said, but it is not clear how much money he spent. "We don't have any information of a robbery," Bemis said.
Anderson lived at the Canal House before moving to Riverview, Bemis said, and he knew Anderson because he would be outside the downtown apartment building many evenings.
He said an officer out on routine patrol Sunday morning discovered Anderson, and Bemis said a woman was with him, as she had just discovered him as well but hadn't called for an ambulance yet.
Anyone with information about Anderson's whereabouts the evening of June 5-6 should contact Bellows Falls police, Bemis said.
