BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to forging and cashing $1,200 worth of stolen checks.
Brian S. Whidden, 45, took the checkbook from the home of a man who paid him $120 to do six hours of chores around his house, according to information filed in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Between Oct. 10 and Nov. 15, Whidden wrote and cashed six checks to himself through 802 Credit Union, formerly River Valley Credit Union, for a total of $1,200, states an affidavit filed by Bellows Falls Police Officer Jillian Cenate.
He was charged with six counts of passing a forged check. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
The identification of Whidden was confirmed through review of video surveillance obtained from the credit union.