BRATTLEBORO — A jury found a Bellows Falls man guilty of lewd and lascivious conduct.
Travis Smith, 49, had been accused of sexually assaulting a female in 2019 in Grafton when she was 18 years old. After the verdict, he could face as many as 5 years in jail.
According to an affidavit filed by the Vermont State Police, the victim said she stayed at a residence overnight after a party, then woke to Smith standing over her at 4:30 a.m. masturbating and touching her under her underwear.
Instagram messages shared with investigators showed Smith apologized to the victim for his actions. Investigators also interviewed friends who spoke with the victim about the incident.
"The young woman who was victimized in this case was 18 years old at the time of the crime and demonstrated incredible strength throughout the process, beginning with reporting what happened to the police and continuing through her courageous testimony at trial," Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins said in a statement. "Mr. Smith will be held accountable for his reprehensible actions because she stood up for herself with the support of several other young women who stood with her. We thank the jury for reaching what we believe was the only reasonable verdict in light of the strong evidence of guilt."
Nevins anticipates sentencing will occur in about two to four months. He said a pre-sentencing investigation report needs to be completed.
Defense attorney Ted Kramer could not be immediately reached.