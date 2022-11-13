Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man is expected to serve eight months after pleading guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Garrett Richard Aither, 23, of Bellows Falls, has another six months of imprisonment and nine years of probation after the plea deal was approved last week by Judge Katherine Hayes in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. Hayes said sentencing will occur after a pre-sentencing investigation report comes in.

Aither was arrested Aug. 3 after he was found walking at the intersection of Pine Street and Burt Street in Bellows Falls. He has been held in jail since he was arraigned the following day.

Dover Police Detective Sergeant Rebecca Morris had been looking for Aither after receiving a report he had inappropriately touched a sleeping child on the night of July 23 at a home in Bellows Falls.

“It was scary,” the victim told investigators.

Morris learned that Aither, who has been living out of a tent, had been given a couch to sleep on for the night by a friend.

Man held on lewd and lascivious charges BRATTLEBORO — A man who prosecutors told the court has an extensive record “for somebody who’s only 22 years of age” was ordered held without …

Defense attorney Janssen Willhoit said Aither is “very ashamed about what happened, and he understands all this was wrong.”

“This is an embarrassing situation. I’m glad he’s embarrassed,” Hayes said. “We’ll talk more when we get the pre-sentence investigation.”

Probation conditions will put restrictions on contact with specific juveniles and places Aither can live. He cannot engage in violent or threatening behavior nor possess pornography, take drugs or drink alcohol.

Aither will be screened for mental health. State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver said there will be obligations for the sex offender registry.

Aither has “multiple felony convictions including a felony conviction in 2020 for possession of heroin,” Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown said during Aither’s arraignment in August. He has been convicted of violating conditions of release in 2019 and supervised community service.