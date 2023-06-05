BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man pleaded guilty to possessing an image of child sexual abuse.
Douglas Holland, 33, as part of a plea agreement accepted Wednesday by Judge Katherine Hayes, is anticipated to serve a suspended sentence of one to two years on probation and register as a sex offender for 10 years.
Hayes said special sex offender conditions of the probation will include a requirement that Holland complete treatment as recommended and approved by his probation officer. He will not be allowed to possess any pornography, go to any locations where such material can be found or where children spend a lot of time, or communicate with children younger than 16 unless approved by his probation officer.
"He has to give his probation officer permission to search his residence and any digital media, smartphones, computers and electronic devices he has," Hayes said. "He may have to submit to periodic polygraph examinations to verify that he's complying with probation conditions. And he's not allowed to have a computer at his residence or have access to the internet at his job or anywhere else unless approved in advance by his P.O., and his probation officer can monitor how he's using the computer and internet."
Robert Lees, an assistant attorney general, said Holland possessed a sex abuse image in February 2021 in an online messaging platform known as Discord. At the time, Lees said, Holland had been "aware of the contents of the image and that it did contain that clearly lewd exhibition of a child's genitals and this conduct was in violation" of state law.
Hayes ordered a pre-sentence investigation to include a psychosexual evaluation. She anticipates it could take about six weeks to complete.
Holland came to the attention of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is managed by the Attorney General’s Office, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.