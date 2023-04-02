BERLIN — A Bellows Falls man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89.
Bradford Howarth Jr., 62, was driving a 2005 Jeep Wrangler northbound on I-89 in Berlin when he lost control of the vehicle near Exit 7 at about 7:35 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
Police said the vehicle overturned in the median, and Howarth was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained head injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The State Police, Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Department and Barre Town EMS responded to the scene. Traffic on I-89 was reduced to one lane for about three hours while crews worked to investigate the crash.
The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team arrived to process the scene. Howarth was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Weather conditions at the time of the crash were reported as clear, but the road conditions were snowy and wet.