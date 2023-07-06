BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man took a plea deal for his role in arranging an assault.
Nathan M. Turpin, 23, texted the victim who agreed to meet with him in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro in September. The meeting was set up for another woman to confront the victim, according to the plea agreement.
During the incident, two women attacked the victim. One woman hit the victim's head against a gravestone, according to the agreement.
Turpin will serve a suspended sentence of eight to 10 months, except 10 days, in prison. He also will be on probation for 18 months, with conditions that prohibit him from threatening behavior and associating with people involved in the incident.
Judge Katherine Hayes accepted the plea agreement Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. Turpin pleaded guilty to simple assault.
Previously, he had been charged with aiding in the commission of an assault with a deadly weapon, as the attack was believed to involve a knife.
Police responding to the incident observed the victim "covered in blood with several open wounds on her face," according to an affidavit filed by the Brattleboro Police Department. Police said the victim was taken by EMS personnel to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
"The hospital reported that the small cuts appeared to have been caused by blade," states the affidavit.
The victim told police she was "terrified" after the incident. She said her attackers threatened to kill her if she went to police, according to the affidavit.
State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said the victim "feels most betrayed and most hurt by Mr. Turpin even though he's not the person who physically hurt her. She feels that him setting up her in this way was an extreme betrayal and she wanted punishment for this case."
Shriver said her office tried to balance what was appropriate with the wishes of the victim.
"We are pleased that Mr. Turpin is here to take responsibility," Shriver said.
Attorney Dan Stevens of the Windham County Public Defender's Office said Turpin has no desire to contact the victim or others involved in the case.
Stevens said Turpin was not present at the time of the incident. However, the victim recalled seeing a car he drove at the time at the scene.
"It was very hard for me to see that night due to the events that happened," she said. "At the end, I ended up screaming his name for him to help me, and ironically that's when the car pulled up to stop it. He actually called it off."
Turpin should be jailed "for a good minute," the victim said.
"This wasn't an accident. This wasn't assault," the victim said. "This was attempted murder. I was stabbed six times from my shoulder to my rear end ... and I had to get staples in the back of my head and stitches in my face. I literally didn't know if I was going to make it out of there. He had the headlights shining on the scene."
Defenses were being contemplated "but we saved everyone from having to go through a trial and Mr. Turpin is taking responsibility," Stevens said. Hayes suggested those who committed the assault should get a more severe sentence.
Rebecca White and Kayla Smith have been charged with assault in the incident. White’s case is pending. Smith is on arrest warrant status.