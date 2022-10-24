BELLOWS FALLS — Susan Johnson, the principal at the Bellows Falls Middle School for the past year, has been placed on paid administration leave, effective Monday.
The announcement late Monday afternoon came from the office of Superintendent Andrew Haas, who said he is conducting an investigation.
"In the interest of confidentiality, no additional information on the investigative process will be made available at this time," his statement said.
In the statement, Haas said that Henry Bailly, who is the assistant principal at the middle school, would be "overseeing" the school with help from school staff and the superintendent's office.
Bailly is in his first year at the middle school, coming to Bellows Falls from the Westmoreland (N.H.) Elementary School where he taught grade four, according to Kate O'Connor, a spokeswoman for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, which oversees the school, said she had not seen the Haas' statement and declined to comment.
She said the School Board would be meeting Tuesday to discuss appointing a new member to the board, but she said Johnson is not on the agenda.
Johnson started at the middle school in 2021, coming to Vermont from Alaska. Much of her first year at the school dealt with the challenges of the coronavirus on the school's operation.