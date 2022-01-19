BELLOWS FALLS — Close to two dozen teachers and staff at Bellows Falls Middle School are unhappy with the lack of help coming their way during the second year of COVID-19.
In a letter to the Rockingham School Board and the school administration, the teachers said the board’s focus should be on “creative” ways of filling the nine vacancies at the school, and not talking about evaluating the remaining staff.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, read the letter out loud during a board meeting Tuesday evening, and she and others voiced support for the teachers and staff; she said 23 people had signed the letter.
“All of us want normal,” she said.
The letter said the teachers are “shocked” at statements made at a Dec. 20 school board meeting. “’Now is not the time for a new evaluation process,’” the letter said, given the “daily struggles” the teachers were facing with the COVID-19 crisis.
The teachers said the school board and administration must take a more creative approach to filling the nine unfilled positions.
“’We are all giving more than 100 percent,’” Lambert read from the letter, which said that all the COVID-19 testing guidelines had changed, and that attendance in their classrooms was low, which made their teaching lives more difficult.
“I hear your frustration,” said Lambert, herself a retired teacher at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Superintendent Andrew Haas said he had not received the letter, which was mailed, but he said he was already meeting with district administrators on Wednesday to talk about staffing issues.
“The teachers are spot on,” said Haas, adding that the school district needs to come up with more creative solutions to the staffing problems. Finding staff is a national issue, he said.
Cristal Farnsworth, a teacher at the middle school, told the board via the Zoom link that teachers “really just want to be heard.”
She said the school administrators “are all very aware, that every day, you’re not knowing what you’re walking in to.”
Lessons have to be changed on the fly, she said, because of the huge number of absences due to COVID-1919, or quarantine requirements. Farnsworth said that while she herself has not come down with COVID-19, she has had to quarantine four times because of potential exposure.
Lambert said after the meeting that she didn’t know the breakdown of the vacancies, but that she expected they are a combination of special education teachers and para-professionals.
The teachers also said that getting substitutes is an enormous challenge as well.
Bellows Falls Middle School Principal Sue Johnson said it has been a difficult year with all the challenges from COVID-19, and that one day she had 13 people out, “with no subs.”
“I support my staff, they’re tough. And they make it work,” said Johnson, who is in her first year at the school. “The kids are our first priority, always,” she said.
“We’re doing our best to keep the doors open,” she said.
The school board last year increased the substitute pay from $85 to $120 daily, Lambert noted.
Johnson said the school is reaching out to college students to act as substitutes.