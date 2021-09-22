BELLOWS FALLS — Moviegoers are not flocking back to theaters across the country, and Bellows Falls is no different.
Charlie Hunter, head of the non-profit Rockingham Entertainment Development, that is consulting with the town regarding the operation of the Bellows Falls Opera House, told the Rockingham Select Board Tuesday that attendance at the first-run movies is about half of what is was before the coronavirus pandemic.
Hunter said that the theater is attracting about 39 people to every showing, compared to 80 before COVID-19 became prevalent in March 2020, and the state declaration of a public health emergency forced the theater to shut its doors.
But Hunter said that a live show of comedian and satirist David Sedaris, slated for Wednesday evening, was expected to attract a good crowd and that about 400 tickets had been sold. And he said that Classic Movie Night, which is held every Wednesday, was doing well by comparison to the first-run movie nights, with about 66 people turning out for the classics.
He said he has lined up sponsors for every Wednesday until the end of the year. He added that it isn’t feasible to have classic movies every night.
Hunter gave the Rockingham Select Board an update on the progress of the Opera House, since it reopened in June after being closed for 15 months. And, after some verbal wrangling back and forth between Hunter and Peter Golec, the chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, the board voted 4-0 and signed an agreement with RED for consulting services.
RED will be paid $1 a year for its services, according to the contract, and no officers or employees of RED are allowed to benefit financially from any events at the opera house.
In turn, the town will remain responsible for the nuts and bolts of the theater: heating, electricity, maintenance and all employment and handling finances, including revenue from ticket sales.
“RED will not be managing payroll,” Hunter, a Bellows Falls artist, said. He praised the work of the theater managers, Tim and Jenn Heidbrink, in running the theater.
Hunter, in a follow-up interview, said that Town Manager Scott Pickup had suggested changes in the initial plan, where RED would have rented the Bellows Falls Opera House from the town.
He said Pickup said if the theater was being run by an outside organization, the town would not have been eligible for the federal “shuttered venues” grant. “He made absolutely the right call, it’s much simpler,” Hunter said.
That grant is helping the town keep the theater open, as well as the designation of about $60,000 in town funding, Pickup said .
Hunter said the Opera House is facing two major challenges outside of its control. The big studios are releasing their top movies, but then immediately putting them online for streaming, which is having a big effect on movie theaters across the country. Additionally, attendance is down substantially.
What that means for the future of the Opera House is anyone’s guess, Hunter said.
Until the coronavirus pandemic is truly under control, he said, he will not be promoting any independent use of the facility.
The Sedaris event, which was promoted by Eric Mallette of Proctor, was scheduled and booked before the pandemic. Mallette is the executive director of the Paramount Theater in Rutland, Hunter said.
Aside from the Sedaris event, Hunter said he would be the “live events” person for any person or organization that wants to use the Opera House.
“If someone wants to put on a live event, I would be the person to talk to,” he said.