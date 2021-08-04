BELLOWS FALLS — A police chase that started in Bellows Falls early Saturday morning ended with a crash into a tree on Davidson Hill Road in Westminster, and a slew of charges against the driver.
The alleged driver, Robert George, 32, of Bellows Falls, was treated and released from Springfield Hospital, according to Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis. George faces charges of driving while intoxicated, third offense, gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, eluding police and criminal driving with a suspended license.
Bemis said the incident started at around 2 a.m. in the Bellows Falls Square, when George was observed by an officer on foot patrol, who alerted a second Bellows Falls officer in a cruiser, who went in pursuit.
Bemis said that Bellows Falls police contacted the Vermont State Police once it became clear the driver was leaving the Bellows Falls village, and the state police said they could not respond.
George was showing signs of impairment, the chief said, and ran the light at Red Light Hill, and was on the wrong side of the road at times, the chief said. He said George appeared to be nodding off, as well.
After George’s vehicle crashed, he fled on foot, but was arrested. He was later taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries, Bemis said.
He said the officer who was on foot patrol was part-time Officer Craig Watrous, and Sgt. Mario Checchi was in the cruiser and gave chase.
The out-of-the-village incident again raised complaints that the village police department was straying beyond its boundaries.
Village President Deborah Wright said Wednesday she routinely receives complaints — which she passes on to Municipal Manager Scott Pickup — about the lack of police activity within the village.
Wright said the police department has “internal” policies dealing with police chases and leaving the village proper, but she said she doesn’t know the details of those policies.
But she said she believes that the high-speed police chases can create more havoc than they solve.
“What if that man had been seriously injured?” Wright said, noting that the initial scanner report said the police wanted to stop George because of a faulty tail light.
“We can’t control the police,” Wright said, noting that Pickup, the manager, oversees the police department, not the village trustees. “He’s their boss. I am concerned about the number of calls where the police leave the village.”
Pickup could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.