BELLOWS FALLS — Police are seeking witnesses to an accident on Atkinson Street Thursday afternoon when a young boy was injured.
Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis said the boy, who is about nine or 10 years old, was listed in stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
He said when police officers talked to him early Friday morning at the hospital, he was unable to say what had happened.
Bemis said the accident was not a hit and run, and that a driver who may have been involved has come forward to the police.
The incident took place in the area of Butterfield Avenue and Atkinson Street, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Police said that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has cameras in this area should contact the police at 802 463-1234.