BELLOWS FALLS — Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said the Bellows Falls village police department is having such a hard time attracting new recruits, it may be time to consider a financial signing bonus as an incentive.
Pickup said told the Village Board of Trustees during a Tuesday night meeting held in person and online that other area police departments are offering signing bonuses in both Vermont and New Hampshire, and that the village may need to consider that as one strategy to fill the persistent vacancies in the department.
The department currently is operating with six full-time officers, plus Chief David Bemis, along with “a host” of several part-time officers, Pickup said. There are currently two vacancies, and Pickup said he was apprehensive that the department was about to lose another officer — to a department with a signing bonus.
“It’s a real competition,” he said. “It’s almost an arms race,” he said. “We are weighing all options.” The staffing problem will be with the department for the future, he said, while saying there had been some progress with hiring and attracting part-time officers.
Bonuses can range from between $2,000 to $3,000, he said, or up to between $8,000 to $10,000. “It’s really difficult for us,” he said.
Bemis, who was also at the trustees’ meeting, said he hopes one potential new part-time officer might be attending the required class at the Vermont Police Academy this spring, but he said it would be months before the officer could be on the streets for the department.
This potential new part-time officer doesn’t have any experience as a police officer, and thus doesn’t have any training and must go through the lengthy process of being trained and certified, as outlined by Bemis. “It can take up to a year to get them on the road,” he said.
The police department and the village are currently in mediation over contract disputes, and the trustees went behind closed doors with Pickup and Bemis to discuss the situation.
A year ago, the trustees shrunk the size of the police department permanently by three positions to save just under $200,000.
He said moving from Vermont to New Hampshire is complicated for officers because of their retirement plans.
The village trustees will start their annual budget review in two weeks, said Village President Deborah Wright.
The police department’s problems extend to the cruisers, as Pickup said that one cruiser is currently without heat and the department is trying to decide whether it is worthwhile to pay the $4,000 to fix it — or buy a new cruiser.
Wright joked that in a month the issue of heat would be moot, when winter finally flips to spring.
Bemis said the department was still waiting for the installation of cruiser cameras. He said system upgrades had been completed to accommodate the cameras, but the actual installation was still pending. “The cameras are here,” he said.
Bemis said a community meeting with the police department, in conjunction with Falls Area Community TV, was slated for late next week, although he said the exact date and time hadn’t been set. The community meeting will have a Zoom link, he said.
FACTV will start airing promotions for the community meeting next week, he said.
The idea of the community meeting was first raised by Alex Stradling, executive director of the public access television station.
He said the statewide review of various police policies, including use of force, and the use of cameras, would likely end up with a universal policy for all of the departments in the state. Currently, the village has its own policies, many of them similar if not identical to state policies.